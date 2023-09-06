RXBAR AND MARIA MENOUNOS WANT YOU TO MANIFEST YOUR WELLNESS AMBITIONS WITH NEW CUSTOMIZABLE MANIFX BARS

Limited-edition ManifX bars encourage No B.S. manifestation and goal setting with writeable wrappers.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RXBAR® is calling B.S. on empty goal setting and showcasing the power of manifesting with the help of Maria Menounos – actress, journalist, and host of the self-improvement podcast, Heal Squad. Together, they've co-created the new, limited-edition RXBAR ManifX bars with customizable wrappers to help you bridge where intention meets putting in the work.

RXBAR® ManifX bars reimagine the iconic label as a platform to write down goals and stick to them (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)
RXBAR® introduces ManifX bars in collaboration with manifesting superstar Maria Menounos. (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)
September is the new January for revamping and assessing your wellness goals. As a longtime advocate for the power of manifestation, Menounos brings her passion and expertise to this first-ever collaboration. The protein-packed ManifX bars will become your motivation must-haves – reimagining the No B.S. label as a customizable tool that can help you write down, keep up with and commit to your daily goals – from completing that 5K, to finding your dream apartment or taking those five minutes daily to refocus yourself. 

"Manifesting continues to be a critical part of my routine, especially now as I balance life as a new mom with new goals and priorities for my physical and mental well-being. It means believing in things that I want to achieve, while knowing I can't just sit on the couch and wait. It is important to continue to embody what you want while taking action," said Maria Menounos. "I'm thrilled to be co-creating the ManifX bars with RXBAR to encourage fans everywhere to believe in what they can do and put in the work to make it real."

The RXBAR ManifX bars are offered in the fan-favorite Chocolate Sea Salt flavor, made with a few simple ingredients and 12g of protein to keep you on track and fueled up to perform your best. 

"With No B.S. ingredients, RXBAR has always been a trusted option for maintaining an active, balanced lifestyle, and now the new ManifX bars provide even more functionality for our fans to write out their ambitions daily and turn them into a reality," said Eileen Flaherty, Director, Brand Marketing, RXBAR. "Together with Maria Menounos, we hope this collab empowers our fans to push aside any B.S. that gets in the way of manifesting and achieving their goals."

Starting September 7 through September 21, 2023, RXBAR fans can enter for a chance to win our limited-edition RXBAR ManifX bars at RXBARManifX.com, while supplies last. No purchase necessary.

