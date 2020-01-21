RXBAR Debuts New Snackable Size: RXBAR Minis

"We've found that some consumers want the protein power and quality ingredients found in RXBARs but with a smaller calorie count, so we created RXBAR Minis," said Jim Murray, President, RXBAR. "RXBAR Minis' smaller size and lower calorie content make them an easy, bite-sized snack for those times when you need that small, extra boost."

RXBAR Minis are available in two crowd favorite flavors - Coconut Chocolate and Blueberry - with additional flavors launching later this year. They maintain the brand's signature base of egg whites for protein, nuts for texture and dates for binding, creating a convenient and wholesome snack option for that mid-afternoon slump, quick travel snack, late night indulgence and more.

Available in 24-count and 40-count variety packs, it's easy to stock up on RXBAR Minis. They can be purchased nationwide at select Costco retailers and RXBAR.com.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Kids, RX Nut Butter and new RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

SOURCE RXBAR

Related Links

www.rxbar.com

