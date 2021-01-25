RXBAR Helps Fans Level Up Their Wellness Game in 2021

"While our RX A.M. Oats Cups are great for taking on the go, we're always evolving to meet our fans' needs and new RX A.M. Oats Packets are the perfect example," said Julia Adams, Director of Marketing, RX. "We know people are eating more breakfasts at home and cutting down trips to the grocery store, so we created this new format to allow for buying and storing in bulk without taking up too much valuable real estate in the pantry."

The new RX A.M. Oats Packets are available in boxes of five convenient, single-serve packages at select retailers, and a larger pack offered on RXBAR.com. These new RX A.M. Oats Packets help make your breakfast worth waking up for, whether enjoying at home or on the go. Flavors include Cinnamon Spice - a comforting new pick-me-up for even the dreariest winter days - and Maple, a returning fan-favorite from the original RX A.M. Oats line.

Made with simple ingredients like egg whites, fruit, nuts and gluten free oats, the new RX A.M. Oats Packets offer 10g of protein and 5g of fiber per packet and are the perfect way to level up breakfast with an added nutritional punch. Each 5-count box is easy to prepare hot or as overnight oats so fans can stock up and enjoy all year round. They are now available for purchase online at RXBAR.com and will be rolling out to Amazon.com, Kroger and other select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. this year.

Level Up All Year Long

Starting the day right with RX A.M. Oats is just one way RXBAR is encouraging fans to "level up" in 2021. With wellness a focus for many this year, RXBAR is helping fans level up all aspects of their routine with a revamped version of their free RXercise program .

RXBAR jumped on the home workout trend early with RXercise -- offering free HIIT and yoga classes on Instagram starting in March 2020. This year, RXBAR is expanding the program to encompass all areas of wellness with the help of an all-star ambassador lineup: fitness and mindfulness guru Ally Love, Registered Dietitian Mia Zerlengo and gym owner/fitness instructor Peter Kraus.

"With gyms closed and tensions at an all time high, RXercise has provided people with a convenient way to workout at home when they've needed it most," said Jenny Lindquist, Director of Experience Planning, RXBAR. "Since its inception, the program has streamed 200+ total classes and garnered 70,000+ live video views. We are thrilled to continue the program's success into 2021 and provide fans with even more wellness content to enjoy from our expert ambassadors."

From fresh, new recipes, a variety of live workouts throughout the year and ongoing tips for a better mindset, RXercise and its new ambassadors are teaming up to help make daily wellness practices easier and achievable with simple tips, virtual educational sessions and more.

RXercise sessions will run throughout 2021 and will kick off on Feb. 8 at 5:30pm CT with a fitness class led by Peter Kraus. RXBAR will stream all classes via Instagram Live and will announce future challenges, tips, inspiration and more on its Instagram page, @rxbar .

For even more ways to level up your wellness game in 2021, visit rxbar.com/real-talk for nutrition advice, recipes, mindfulness inspiration and more.

*According to Whole Foods, Top 10 Food Trends of 2021 report; Oct. 19, 2020

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats and new Layers and RX Kids, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

