RXBAR Introduces Its First-Ever Plant-Based Protein Bar

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans asked. Today, RXBAR answered, as the brand debuted its first ever plant-based protein bar - the most anticipated product from RXBAR yet! The all-new RXBAR Plant is made with 10 grams of plant-based protein in place of RXBAR's signature egg whites and is now available nationwide on RXBAR.com and hitting shelves at several retailers including Target and Kroger, with more to come.

RXBAR introduces new RXBAR Plant - the brand’s first bar made with plant-based protein.

"Fans have been asking for a plant-based RXBAR for quite some time," said Jenny Lindquist, Director of Experience Planning, RXBAR. "Today, we answered that call with a plant-based protein bar that delivers on both quality and taste, both essential to us in the development of RXBAR Plant.That's why it has been nearly two years in the making, to make sure we did it right."

RXBAR Plant has a new recipe, taste, and texture fans are sure to love and comes in two delicious flavors, Chocolate Chip (inspired by the taste of cookie dough) and Peanut Butter (for all the peanut butter lovers in their fanbase). True to the brand's signature "No B.S." approach, both are made with five simple, core ingredients - dates, nuts, oats, and a blend of pea and almond protein for a high-quality protein bar to keep fans fueled, even without the egg whites. RXBAR Plant also has 0 grams of added sugar,* the shortest list of ingredients among its competitive set, and a new soft, chewy texture from the addition of whole grain gluten free oats.

With plant-based eating growing at a rapid pace (29% year over year**), RXBAR Plant is the latest step in the brand's commitment to supporting fans' evolving needs and goals. In addition to providing existing fans with another option, it also opens RXBAR up to a new group of plant-based consumers looking for convenient plant-based protein.

"Plant-based protein bars that taste great and give you nutrients you need can be difficult to find, but RXBAR Plant comes through on both fronts," said RXercise ambassador and registered dietitian Mia Zarlengo. "The blend of pea and almond protein in RXBAR Plant provides essential amino acids, or building blocks of protein, our bodies need to build muscle, making it great on-the-go fuel for anyone following a more plant-forward diet."

To celebrate the new bar, RXBAR will be helping fans Plant Good Habits all summer long with free RXercise programming available via Instagram and IGTV. RXercise and its expert ambassadors are teaming up to help make daily wellness practices easier with simple tips and virtual educational sessions that encompass all areas of wellness. The all-star lineup of expert ambassadors includes Zarlengo, fitness and mindfulness guru Ally Love and gym owner/fitness instructor Peter Kraus. Follow along on RXBAR's Instagram page, @rxbar , or visit rxbar.com/real-talk for more.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR Layers, RX Kids and new RXBAR Plant, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

*Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for calories and sugar content.

**SPINS Natural Enhanced +MultiOutlet, 2021

