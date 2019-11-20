RXBAR Makes Healthy Eating One Less Worry for Busy Holiday Travelers

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are the most wonderful time of year, but with an anticipated 55 million* holiday travelers expected this year, the holidays can also be a time of stress. With flight delays, extra traffic and winter weather to deal with, making time for a healthy travel snack that still tastes good isn't exactly the easiest task. Thankfully, RXBAR makes wholesome eating one less worry with a variety of accessible travel snack options no matter where your travels take you.

RXBARs: RXBARs can be tucked into the tightest of carry ons, and with 12 grams of protein, they are perfect for long trips.

RX Nut Butters: Squeezable single-serve RX Nut Butters make it easy to enjoy nut butter on the road. Bonus: each pouch contains nine grams of protein.

RX A.M. Oats: Early flights are made easy with new RX A.M. Oats. Each single-serve container is packed with 12 grams of protein and six grams of fiber, making for an easy, satisfying breakfast on the go. To prepare them mid-air, just add hot water from the in-flight drink service.

"Holiday travel can be stressful, so it's understandable that finding time to pack or prepare a nutritious, satisfying and tasty snack isn't always travelers' top priority," said Victor Lee, CMO, RXBAR. "But RXBAR products' real, simple ingredients and packable formats make it easy for travelers to enjoy a nutritious snack no matter where they are - even at the airport."

Retailers at over 75 U.S. airports currently carry the top RXBAR flavors. Here's where to find RXBARs at the 10 busiest airports:

Chicago (ORD): CIBO Express Gourmet Market and Hudson News Atlanta (ATL): 11 Alive News, Atlanta.Net, CNBC News, Heritage Books, Hudson News, Newsbeat, Travel Mart Los Angeles (LAX): CNBC News, Economist, Hudson News , Relay, Sierra News, Univision, USA Today Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW): CNBC News, Hickory Grub, Hudson News, Relay, Southwest News, Travel Mart, Univision Denver (DIA): Auntie Anne's, CNBC Smartshop, Hudson News Orlando (MCO): CIBO Express Gourmet Market Las Vegas (LAS): Hudson News San Francisco (SFO): CNBC News, Hudson News Houston (IAH): Allen's Landing, Channel 2 Travel Store, CIBO Express Gourmet Market, CNBC SmartShop, Hudson News, Travel Mart, Trip Advisor, Univision New York (JFK): Blue Sky Trader News, CIBO Express Gourmet Market, CNBC News, Heritage Books, Hudson News

To see if RXBAR is available at your airport, visit www.rxbar.com/store-locator-airports . Please note, there may be a limited RXBAR selection depending on the location.

*According to AAA Thanksgiving Travel Forecast; Nov. 14, 2019

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Kids, RX Nut Butter and new RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

