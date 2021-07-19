RXBAR Releases New Line of Breakfast Cereal Made with Plant-based Protein

"We're strong believers in taking an honest, straightforward approach to food and using simple ingredients and protein to help fans fuel their day," said Jason Moraff, VP of Marketing at RXBAR. "That's why we created RX Cereal, to bring that approach to a category that needs more wholesome, convenient options that not only taste amazing but are made with real ingredients people recognize."

Inspired by the taste of RXBAR's top-selling protein bars and some classic, favorite cereal flavors, RX Cereal is available in three delicious varieties: Chocolate Almond, Vanilla Almond and Strawberry. All three are made with simple ingredients like brown rice, almonds and fruit, contain 11-12 grams of plant-based protein and 3-4 grams of fiber per serving, depending on the flavor, and are made with no artificial colors, flavors, ingredients or preservatives.

"When it comes to choosing a breakfast cereal, I look for a simple ingredient list and options that are high in protein and a good source of fiber to help me feel satisfied, full and ready to take on the day," said Mia Zarlengo, registered dietitian and RXBAR RXercise ambassador . "I love that RX Cereal delivers on all three criteria and offers cereal fans like myself a tasty way to fuel their mornings with a simple, wholesome breakfast or power through their afternoons as an easy snack."

RX Cereal uses a mix of pea protein, almonds and brown rice to provide its plant-based protein, making it the brand's second new product made with plant-based protein to launch this year (RXBAR announced RXBAR Plant, its first-ever plant-based protein bar, in June).

To learn more about RX Cereal, visit https://www.rxbar.com/. Fans can find RX Cereal at Walmart and RXBAR.com, with more retailers to come.

