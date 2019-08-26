RXBAR Unveils Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It may only be August, but the latest offering from RXBAR will have you dreaming of fall. Today, RXBAR announced the launch of new RX Nut Butter Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter, a good-for-you seasonal snack that pairs perfectly with plaid shirts, changing leaves and hot apple cider. The new RX Nut Butter joins Pumpkin Spice RXBAR in the brand's limited edition fall lineup, which is available now at RXBAR.com, only while supplies last.

"There are few flavors as highly anticipated as pumpkin spice, and that's why the Pumpkin Spice RXBAR has always been our most successful limited time offering," said Victor Lee, CMO, RXBAR. "Now we're excited to not only reintroduce them for another season, but to also provide pumpkin spice superfans with another simple, good way to enjoy their favorite fall flavor with Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter."

A seasonal twist on the original RX Nut Butter, Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter maintains the signature base of egg whites for protein, nuts for texture and dates for binding, and adds a few other simple seasonal favorites - pumpkin, cinnamon and allspice. With nine grams of protein, zero grams of added sugar (not a low calorie food. See nutrition info for total sugar and calorie content) and a gluten-free and Keto-friendly ingredient list, Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter makes for a fall treat that tastes good and is good for you.

Available in single-serve packs, Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter's convenient format allows fans to get their pumpkin spice fix whenever the craving strikes. Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter is available for purchase exclusively at RXBAR.com while supplies last, and limited edition Pumpkin Spice RXBAR is available at RXBAR.com and select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S.

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Kids, RX Nut Butter and new RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

