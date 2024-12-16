RxBenefits, Inc. Appoints Robert Gamble Chief Executive Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RxBenefits, Inc., the employee benefits industry's first technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), announced today that Robert Gamble has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Gamble succeeds Wendy Barnes, who has decided to pursue another professional opportunity. Gamble has also joined the RxBenefits Board of Directors.

Gamble, a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmacy benefits industry, has been an integral part of RxBenefits' executive leadership team for the past nine years. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Gamble led the strategy, technology, operations, and account management functions during a period of significant expansion and growth for the company, including launching new products and entering new market segments. Gamble previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer.

"I am proud to take the helm of a company whose sole mission is to be a trusted partner to our clients and transparently deliver pharmacy benefits aligned to their unique goals," Gamble said. "We have a strong leadership team, and more than 1,000 employees focused on helping our clients achieve sustainable savings while delivering robust pharmacy benefits to their members."

"Over nearly a decade, Robert has proven his strong ability to drive growth as he has helped scale RxBenefits into the pre-eminent and first technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer," said Mark Taber, a Managing Director at Great Hill Partners and member of the RxBenefits Board of Directors. "We are confident that he is the right choice to lead RxBenefits forward, leveraging his deep, nuanced understanding of the industry and company to deliver greater value to clients nationwide."

"We're appreciative of Wendy's commitment to the company as well as her efforts to maintain RxBenefits' status as a leading provider of cost-effective pharmacy benefits solutions and exceptional service to clients," said John Maldonado, Managing Partner at Advent International and RxBenefits board member. "We're excited for Robert to take on his new role and believe he is well-positioned to lead the RxBenefits team and propel the company to its next phase of growth."

"I am grateful for Wendy's leadership over the last two years. She accelerated our momentum and prepared us for our next phase of expansion," Gamble added. "We had a strong earnings year in 2024, continuing our track record of robust financial performance. We also have an ambitious strategic plan for 2025 and beyond. I look forward to what we will achieve and how we will increasingly help our clients contain soaring pharmacy benefits costs while taking great care of their members."

RxBenefits continues to grow and innovate to meet its clients' emerging needs for cost-effective pharmacy benefits solutions, adding 300 employees just since 2022 while continuing to deliver industry-leading, award-winning customer and member service.

About RxBenefits

RxBenefits is the nation's first and leading technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO) with more than 1,000 pharmacy pricing, data, and clinical experts working together to deliver prescription benefit savings to employee benefits advisors and their self-insured clients. Serving more than 3 million members, RxBenefits brings market-leading purchasing power, independent clinical solutions, and high-touch service to its customers – ensuring that all plan sponsors, regardless of size, can provide an affordable and valuable pharmacy benefits plan to their employees. The company is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

