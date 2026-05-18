RxBenefits Names Tim Kessler President to Advance Client Advocacy, Technology, and AI Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RxBenefits today announced Tim Kessler has joined the company as President. His appointment reflects RxBenefits' continued focus on helping benefits advisors and self-funded employers manage pharmacy benefits costs through stronger technology, deeper data insights, and innovation while providing exceptional member care.

Tim Kessler has joined RxBenefits as President.

Kessler brings more than 20 years of leadership across healthcare operations, product, information technology, and project management. He joins RxBenefits from TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and previously held senior operations and technology leadership roles. He also served as CIO for Humana's Medicaid, CarePlus, and Puerto Rico businesses, and held leadership positions at Ascension and Express Scripts spanning product, software engineering, pharmacy systems, digital, data, and operations.

"As the pharmacy benefits space shifts rapidly, we're committed to bringing clients new tools, data, and technology to help them stay ahead," said Robert Gamble, CEO of RxBenefits. "Tim's experience leading technology transformation and building solutions that address real-world needs stands out. By welcoming him as President, we're strengthening our promise to help advisors and employers make smarter decisions, respond to change faster, and set a new direction for innovation. "

With pharmacy benefits growing more complex, advisors and employers need timely information, clear reporting and technology that helps them act with confidence. In his new role, Kessler will lead efforts to advance RxBenefits' technology and product strategy, strengthen digital and data capabilities across the organization, and support the delivery of actionable insights that help clients make informed decisions throughout the year.

His leadership also supports RxBenefits' broader strategy of pairing market expertise with disciplined execution. As employers face rising drug costs, increased scrutiny, and growing fiduciary responsibilities, technology-enabled insights are essential. RxBenefits' focus is to give advisors and employers the support, transparency, and accountability they need to advocate for better client and member outcomes.

RxBenefits has more than 30 years of experience helping employers and benefits advisors navigate the pharmacy benefits market with a focus on transparency, lowest net cost, and exceptional member care. With Kessler leading core delivery functions, the company is well positioned to continue enhancing how it brings products, reporting, and service to clients in a changing market.

"Joining RxBenefits is an opportunity to help solve tomorrow's pharmacy benefits challenges, not just today's. We're in a time when the stakes for clients and benefits advisors have never been higher," said Tim Kessler, President of RxBenefits. "My priority is to deliver real value by putting technology, data, and AI to work in ways that make decision-making clearer and outcomes stronger. I believe in building solutions that address challenges head on, while fostering a culture where innovation and accountability move in lockstep. By advancing digital capabilities and innovation across the business, we'll not only deliver better results but also set a new standard for partnership in pharmacy benefits."

About RxBenefits

RxBenefits is the nation's first and only Pharmacy Benefits Optimizer (PBO), partnering with benefits advisors and self-funded plan leaders to deliver high-value, client-aligned pharmacy solutions. By combining deep marketplace expertise, aggressive PBM pricing negotiations, independent clinical oversight, and award-winning service, RxBenefits helps organizations control pharmacy costs while ensuring members receive seamless, high-quality care and best-in-class support. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, RxBenefits serves more than 3 million members nationwide. For more information, visit www.rxbenefits.com.

Media contact: Jill Kipnis

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SOURCE RxBenefits