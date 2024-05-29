RxConnected Brings Affordable Medications and Fast Delivery to Americans

RICHMOND, BC, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RxConnected introduces affordable prices on critical prescription medications to assist Americans with the high cost of treatment. RxConnected's intuitive online platform and quick delivery make filling a prescription easy and economical.

Instead of heading to a local pharmacy, Americans can save on prescription drugs from RxConnected's online pharmacy. With a quick search, customers can find important drugs like blood thinners, diabetes medication, and antibiotics at a fraction of their usual price.

Video Testimonial for RxConnected

For example, Eliquis (apixaban), used for preventing blood clots, retails for nearly $600 monthly (5 mg, 60 tablets), according to Medicare.gov. For the same dose and quantity, RxConnected brings the price of Eliquis down to just $95, helping Americans save around $500 every month.

Depending on the medication, ordering from RxConnected may sometimes cost less than health insurance coverage. This Eliquis pricing guide shows how much customers can save with RxConnected compared to retail prices and insurance.

In addition to Eliquis, RxConnected carries medication for almost every need. From type 2 diabetes treatment that helps with blood sugar regulation to antibiotics that treat traveler's diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome, RxConnected can help with different conditions.

Getting started is a seamless process. Customers can get a quote and order online or by calling RxConnected directly. From there, patients can send in their existing prescriptions or have it transferred from their local pharmacy. Once the prescription is verified and payment is confirmed, it only takes about 10 to 14 business days to be delivered.

With excellent customer service and shipping times, RxConnected continues to help patients access affordable and cost-effective medication. On top of hundreds of positive reviews, RxConnected's reliability is backed by real video testimonies.

The rising cost of treatment in the U.S. prevents many Americans from accessing the medications they need. Turning to RxConnected makes it possible to access all the necessary treatments at discounted prices. The site also provides an educational blog that covers topics spanning different health conditions and how specific drugs work. In today's healthcare landscape, RxConnected is a vital service that provides access to affordable medications and quick, direct-to-door delivery.

