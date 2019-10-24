RxEOB Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HENRICO, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RxEOB, a leading provider of Health Information Technology, today announced the RxEOB.COM LLC business unit has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's systems and supporting infrastructure, including Active Directories, Hypervisors, Laptops, Firewalls and Switches, has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places RxEOB in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours, are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements, such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said Robert E. Mitchell III, Chief Technology Officer at RxEOB. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and RxEOB is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

About RxEOB

RxEOB is a health information technology company with deep roots in pharmacy and medical claims and related data. From predictive pricing and preferred alternatives to intelligent algorithms that account for individualized benefit coverage, patient-specific characteristics including social factors, demographic data elements and behavioral and claim history, we provide relevant communications and trusted engagement programs to plan membership, without ever losing an eye towards keeping on top of regulatory compliance.

RxEOB

RxEOB Media Contact:

Matt Patterson, RxEOB, e: MPatterson@rxeob.com, P: 804-643-1540 ext.230

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Patients Want More Article

RxEOB Press

SOURCE RxEOB

Related Links

http://www.rxeob.com/

