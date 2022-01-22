Rx.Health Goes Enterprise Wide with Yale New Haven Health Aiming to Automate Over 6 Million Patient Encounters Annually

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest health system in Connecticut, Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), has partnered with digital health platform provider Rx.Health to expand and unify their digital health assets. The health system will have access to the EHR-integrated digital health unification platform to prescribe digital navigation pathways (DNPs), digital therapeutics, health education content and other digital health assets to patients based upon their preferred mode of communication and including SMS messages, emails and interactive voice response (IVR).



The Rx.Health digital health formulary and AI-enabled care pathways will allow Yale New Haven Health to effectively engage patients, simplify practice workflows, reduce staff burden, increase care quality and support preventative care while improving patient experience and outcomes.



"We are thrilled to earn Yale New Haven's trust and to build on an already successful partnership," said Richard Strobridge, Chief Executive Officer of Rx.Health. "Unified patient communication, care coordination and automation using the Rx.Health platform will help YNHH achieve their near and long term strategic objectives."



Rx.Health first partnered with Yale New Haven Health several years ago. This included the implementation of colonoscopy Digital Navigation Pathways (DNPs) to improve patient outcomes within the Yale New Haven Health Gastroenterology department. Since then, Rx.Health has continued to partner with YNHHS in other service lines as well as supporting rapid growth in telehealth.



About Rx.Health

An EHR-integrated, HIPAA compliant platform that unifies the delivery of digital medicine by automating the delivery of best-in-class digital therapeutics (DTx) and other digital health assets. Over 250 digital navigation pathways include messaging, chatbots, health education, apps, and remote monitoring for physician-directed care, engagement and analytics. The Rx.Health platform supports patients throughout their care journeys across multiple disease states, procedures and service lines. www.rx.health

