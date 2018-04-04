RXi Pharmaceuticals to Present an Update on its Clinical and Cosmetic Dermatology Programs at the International Investigative Dermatology Conference

RXI-109 Treatment to Reduce the Formation of Hypertrophic Dermal Scars

RXI-109: sd-rxRNA targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF)

Date and Time: Thursday, May 17, 2018 , 11:45 am – 1:45 p.m.

Session: Clinical Research, Pathophysiology and Therapeutics

Poster #: 496, Gatlin Ballroom





sd-rxRNA targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) , – Clinical Research, Pathophysiology and Therapeutics 496, Gatlin Ballroom Samcyprone™ (diphenylcyclopropenone ointment) for the Treatment of Common Warts

Samcyprone: small molecule, proprietary topical formulation of diphenylcyclopropenone (DPCP)

Date and Time: Friday, May 18, 2018 , 12:00 pm – 2:00 p.m.

Session: Clinical Research, Pathophysiology and Therapeutics

Poster #: 490, Gatlin Ballroom





small molecule, proprietary topical formulation of diphenylcyclopropenone (DPCP) , – Clinical Research, Pathophysiology and Therapeutics 490, Gatlin Ballroom Topical Administration of self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) Compounds for the Reduction of Hyperpigmentation

RXI-231: sd-rxRNA targeting tyrosinase (TYR)

Date and Time: Friday, May 18, 2018 , 12:00 pm – 2:00 p.m.

Session: Pigmentation and Melanoma

Poster #: 1257, Gatlin Ballroom

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594748/RXi_Pharmaceuticals_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The posters will be available under the "Investors – Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website, www.rxipharma.com approximately 1 hour following each presentation.

About RXi's Dermatology Franchise

RXi announced in January 2018 that its would exclusively focus on developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. As such, it is actively seeking to partner or out-license both its Dermatology and Ophthalmology Franchises.

Each of these Franchises is comprised of a number of preclinical and clinical-stage assets broadly covered by a robust intellectual property estate. To obtain more information about these assets, contact RXi's Director of Business Development, Dr. James Cardia at jcardia@rxipharma.com

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) is a biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its sd-rxRNA therapeutic platform. Building on the pioneering discovery of RNAi, scientists at RXi have harnessed the naturally occurring RNAi process which can be used to "silence" or down-regulate the expression of a specific gene that may be overexpressed in a disease condition. RXi developed a robust RNAi therapeutic platform, including sd-rxRNA compounds, that has the potential to highly selectively block the expression of any target in the genome, thus providing applicability to many therapeutic areas. RXi's extensive patent portfolio provides for multiple product and business development opportunities across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, and we actively pursue research collaborations, partnering and out-licensing opportunities with academia and pharmaceutical companies. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.rxipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: our ability to successfully develop RXI-109, Samcyprone™, RXI-762, RXI-804 and our other product candidates (collectively "our product candidates"); the future success of our clinical trials with our product candidates; the timing for the commencement and completion of clinical trials; our ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the future success of these strategic partnerships; and our ability to deploy our sd-rxRNA® technology through partnerships, as well as the prospects of these partnerships to provide positive returns. Forward-looking statements about expectations and development plans of RXi's product candidates and partnerships involve significant risks and uncertainties, including the following: risks that we may not be able to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates; risks that product development and clinical studies may be delayed, not proceed as planned and/or be subject to significant cost over-runs; risks related to the development and commercialization of products by competitors; risks related to our ability to control the timing and terms of collaborations with third parties; and risks that other companies or organizations may assert patent rights preventing us from developing or commercializing our product candidates. Additional risks are detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors." Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. RXi does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Contact

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Tamara McGrillen

508-929-3646

tmcgrillen@rxipharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rxi-pharmaceuticals-to-present-an-update-on-its-clinical-and-cosmetic-dermatology-programs-at-the-international-investigative-dermatology-conference-300623969.html

SOURCE RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Related Links

http://www.rxipharma.com

