RXi Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ : RXII ) a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, Chief Development Officer for the Company, will provide an overview of RXi's business and ongoing programs for the development of RNAi-based immuno-oncology therapeutics that aim to fill the unmet need of other therapeutic approaches and, its strategy to tackle different immune escape mechanisms to treat cancer.

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018



Time: 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time



Location: Library, 2nd floor at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City



Webcast link: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/rxii/

About this Conference

About Immunotherapy of Cancer

Immunotherapy of cancer has become increasingly important in clinical practice over the recent decade. By activating the patient's immune system, immunotherapy treatments have shown remarkable promise in extending the lifespan of previously untreatable cancer patients. Adoptive cell therapy is an emerging immunotherapy approach which uses immune cells, such as T-lymphocytes or NK cells that are isolated from the patient or retrieved from allogeneic immune cell banks, and then expanded and in some cases processed to express tumor-binding receptors.

A new and important step in this ex-vivo processing of the immune cells is in development where self-delivering RNAi compounds (sd-rxRNA®) are used to eliminate the expression of immunosuppressive receptors or proteins from the therapeutic immune cells, thereby making them less sensitive to tumor resistance mechanisms and improving their ability to destroy tumor cells. In this way, sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds can be used to weaponize therapeutic immune cells to attack cancer and ultimately provide patients battling terminal cancers with a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ : RXII ) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform. The Company's discovery and research efforts are focused on developing sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds to be used with an Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) approach. This process uses immune cells, such as T-lymphocytes that are isolated from the patient or retrieved from allogeneic immune cell banks, and then expanded and in some cases processed to express tumor-binding receptors. Our approach introduces a new and important step in ex-vivo processing of the immune cells where sd-rxRNA is used to eliminate the expression of immunosuppressive receptors or proteins from the therapeutic immune cells, making them less sensitive to tumor resistance mechanisms and thus improving their ability to destroy the tumor cells. Essentially, we aim to maximize the power of our sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds by weaponizing therapeutic immune effector cells to attack cancer and ultimately provide patients battling terminal cancers with a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.rxipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, future success of our clinical trials and scientific studies, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the future success of these strategic partnerships, the availability of funds and resources to pursue our research and development projects and general economic conditions. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q include detailed risks under the caption "Risk Factors" that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. RXi does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

