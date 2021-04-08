RxInform from DrFirst Now Available in the Epic App Orchard

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RxInform, a patient engagement platform from health technology pioneer DrFirst, is now available in the App Orchard marketplace.

More than a quarter of new prescriptions are never picked up by patients due to high out-of-pocket costs, clinical concerns about side effects, or procrastination. Medication non-adherence has been shown to contribute significantly to readmissions for high-risk patients, so this problem is costly—and preventable. Now prescribers using the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system can help reverse high prescription abandonment rates without interrupting their workflows by automatically triggering a secure message to patients after an electronic prescription is sent to the pharmacy. From the RxInform message, patients can view their prescriptions, pharmacy location, educational materials, and savings options, all of which have been shown to reduce prescription abandonment by 15% to 25% on average.

"Tens of thousands of providers nationwide are using RxInform to engage with patients outside the hospital or exam room," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "Now Epic's large user base can take advantage of this powerful tool to automatically send useful information that reduces prescription abandonment and helps improve patients' medication adherence."

RxInform notifications are triggered via an event-driven, service-oriented architecture (SOA) coupled with supporting APIs from Epic to retrieve the details required to message the patient. Patients may also elect to save their prescription details in Huddle by DrFirst, a patient-centric native application for long-term health record storage. Huddle further allows patients to provide their Epic MyChart credentials to retrieve other available data via FHIR from the provider's facility.

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half of the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

