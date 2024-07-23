RxLink and ConnectiveRx Partner to Further Expand Patient Medication Affordability

Strategic alliance aims to help patients take more control of out-of-pocket prescription costs without disrupting provider workflows.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RxLink™, a leading provider of medication affordability and price transparency solutions for healthcare systems, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ConnectiveRx, a premier provider of patient support, affordability, awareness, and adherence solutions for branded and specialty prescription medications. This collaboration takes a patient-first approach, enabling healthcare providers to help patients reduce their out-of-pocket prescription costs by providing access to available savings options from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sending those directly to the patient via text. This allows patients to compare all available options—from pharmacy switches to insurance coverage and therapeutic alternatives—in real-time, often before leaving the provider's office, facilitating more informed, patient-driven discussions with their healthcare provider.

RxLink's innovative platform, MedMap™, delivers savings options directly to the patient in a user-friendly web interface at the point of care. Coupled with ConnectiveRx's robust portfolio of patient support programs, MedMap will help extend the care team's ability to easily identify the most appropriate and affordable options for patients and enable pharma brand teams to effectively drive awareness of affordability programs through hyper-targeted and personalized notifications based on diagnosis, payer strategy, demographics, etc. This is especially helpful for cost-sensitive patients who typically don't make it to the pharmacy counter despite having already been prescribed a particular therapy.

"By partnering with ConnectiveRx, RxLink reaffirms its commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to affordable medications for all patients," said Joe Jackson, VP, Pharma Partnerships at RxLink. "ConnectiveRx's industry-leading portfolio of pharmaceutical manufacturer sponsored savings programs will further empower healthcare providers to support their patients without adding work to their plate. Our partnership objective is to ensure every patient can simply follow their doctor's orders by offering education and savings at a critical point in the care journey – while the patient is on the way to the pharmacy."

ConnectiveRx programs can equip both physicians and patients with real-time information on cost-saving opportunities for their prescribed medications. "By integrating our platform with RxLink's extensive and fast-growing health system network, currently supporting over 20M patients, this partnership will enable physicians to play a proactive role in educating the patient, reducing medication costs, and improving overall patient satisfaction—all without adding any additional effort to the provider workflow," said Danielle Daly, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, ConnectiveRx.

Together, RxLink and ConnectiveRx are committed to driving positive change in the healthcare industry by providing physicians with the resources and support they need to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to their patients.

About RxLink:

RxLink was founded by health care industry pioneers who realized the process of finding the best price for medication, including taking advantage of existing patient support and discount programs, was complicated and difficult to navigate. They decided to do something about it by partnering with health systems to present options based on a patient's particular situation in an understandable way. For more information about RxLink, please visit rxlink.com.

About ConnectiveRx:

ConnectiveRx takes the pain out of the prescription process for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers and their patients. Through a technology-driven platform of patient support, affordability, awareness and adherence solutions for branded and specialty medications, the company provides services which help patients, and their healthcare providers navigate the complex medication journey for more than 92 million patients and 1.6 million healthcare providers each year. ConnectiveRx is headquartered in both Whippany, NJ, and Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more, visit connectiverx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram @ConnectiveRx.

