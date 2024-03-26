RxPreferred Benefits Unveils Enhanced Member Portal for Streamlined Healthcare Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred, a premier Pharmacy Benefits Administrator, is thrilled to announce the debut of its upgraded Member Portal, aimed at revolutionizing the member experience with seamless navigation and advanced tracking capabilities.

"Our enhanced Member Portal reflects our dedication to transforming healthcare and the member experience by empowering our members to take control of their healthcare journey like never before. At RxPreferred, our commitment to delivering transparency and support to our members remains at the forefront of everything we do." - Jeff Malone, CEO of RxPreferred

The newly revamped Member Portal boasts features designed to empower members in managing their healthcare journey including:

Seamless Navigation : With an updated and intuitive interface, members can effortlessly navigate through their medications, local pharmacies, and personalized healthcare resources.





: With an updated and intuitive interface, members can effortlessly navigate through their medications, local pharmacies, and personalized healthcare resources. Personalized Dashboard : A dynamic dashboard offers members a comprehensive overview of their benefits, including Out-of-Pocket status, Deductible accumulations, coverage details, and prescription information.





: A dynamic dashboard offers members a comprehensive overview of their benefits, including Out-of-Pocket status, Deductible accumulations, coverage details, and prescription information. Real-Time Tracking : Members can now track their claims, monitor prior authorization status, and gain valuable insights into their benefits utilization, all in real-time.





: Members can now track their claims, monitor prior authorization status, and gain valuable insights into their benefits utilization, all in real-time. Support Hub: 24/7 access to our support team, coupled with around-the-clock customer service, ensures a hassle-free experience for members seeking assistance.

The enhanced features of the RxPreferred Member Portal underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled support, elevating the member experience, and fostering transparency. Through user-friendly navigation tools, members can effortlessly access and manage their pharmacy benefits, enabling them to make well-informed decisions regarding their healthcare.

For more information about RxPreferred and its latest advancements, please visit www.rxpreferred.com

About RxPreferred: RxPreferred is a fully transparent, pass-through Pharmacy Benefits, 340B, and Pharmaceutical Rebates Administrator that provides customized pharmacy solutions to maximize savings for plan sponsors aligning with their goals. They specialize in cost-containment strategies, plan collaboration, and emphasize community and own-resource capitalization in a data-driven environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RxPreferred is a mission-driven organization, committed to exceeding the expectations of their clients and members.

SOURCE RxPreferred