RxPreferred Revolutionizes Healthcare Affordability with Launch of AI-Based Savings Program, Rx-Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred, a leading pharmacy benefits administrator and advocate for transparent, cost-effective healthcare solutions, continues its push for lower drug costs and improved accessibility for clients and members through Rx-Performance, an initiative geared towards further lowering patient out-of-pocket costs.

Rx-Performance leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence and machine-learning algorithms to compare member copay with alternative drug cost options, ensuring members receive the best price available. Starting January 2025, RxPreferred members will enjoy savings simply by utilizing their existing plan cards at participating pharmacies.

Jeff Malone, President & CEO of RxPreferred, emphasizes the company's commitment to prioritizing patient affordability, stating, "At RxPreferred, we are dedicated to transforming healthcare through transparency and innovation. This program is another step to us providing our plans and members with quality healthcare at the best possible cost."

RxPreferred significantly values the role of independent pharmacy and the positive impact these pharmacies have in their communities. In an effort to preserve and encourage keeping healthcare local, this program has been designed to be both patient and pharmacy-friendly along with preserving their mission for greater transparency.

"Our mission is to lower drugs prices and simplify pharmacy benefits. "We are thrilled to deliver drug savings to members and create incremental value for our employer group clients.," says Malone.

Since its inception in 2011, RxPreferred has been dedicated to transforming healthcare through transparent custom pharmacy solutions. Now partnering with employers nationwide, RxPreferred provides real-time data access to help plans make informed decisions for their members, with a platform designed to optimize resources and uphold fiduciary responsibilities.

RxPreferred is a fully transparent, pass-through Pharmacy Benefits, 340B, and Pharmaceutical Rebates Administrator that provides customized pharmacy solutions to maximize savings for plan sponsors aligning with their goals. They specialize in cost-containment strategies, plan collaboration, and emphasize community and own-resource capitalization in a data-driven environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RxPreferred is a mission-driven organization, committed to exceeding the expectations of their clients and members.

