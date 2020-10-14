RxRevu and athenahealth Partner to Bring Prescription Price Transparency to the Point of Care

"With athenahealth and RxRevu working together, we can reduce prescribing friction at the point of care." Tweet this

"With athenahealth and RxRevu working together, we can reduce prescribing friction at the point of care," said Benton Barney, senior vice president of strategic partnerships, RxRevu. "Thousands of additional providers across the nation will now be able to easily view and leverage real-time benefit information to support patient conversations and drive positive health outcomes."

Since its founding, athenahealth has offered its EHR service to health systems and ambulatory practices to better coordinate care, improve clinical efficiency and documentation, and allow for seamless patient encounters. By displaying data from RxRevu's pharmacy benefit manager network directly in the prescribing workflow, athenahealth will enable providers to share accurate prescription costs with their patients and select the pharmaceutical regimen that is optimal for the patient from both a clinical and financial perspective.

"For more than twenty years, athenahealth has recognized that providing actionable patient intelligence to physicians at the point of care helps them make the best possible decisions, leading to improved results for care quality, safety and costs," commented Paul Brient, chief product officer, athenahealth. "Having accurate patient-specific prescription pricing available at the point of prescribing improves the patient's experience, increases medication adherence, and makes healthcare more sustainable for all."

For those health systems using athenahealth, please contact your designated customer representative to turn on the Real-Time Prescription Benefit functionality. EHR vendors interested in adding SwiftRx Direct to their EHR service, and health systems interested in learning more about Real-Time Prescription Benefit, should reach out to discuss partnership potential.

RxRevu is a Denver-based company on a mission to improve healthcare through more informed, consistent, and frictionless prescription decisions. RxRevu's Prescription Decision Support technology promotes condition-appropriate prescribing and patient cost transparency to improve safety and satisfaction. The SwiftRx® platform helps clinicians quickly and easily find affordable alternatives to more costly medications specific to a patient's health needs and out of pocket cost. It also enables health systems to holistically manage and measure clinicians prescribing performance. For more information about RxRevu, its solutions and innovative advancements, visit rxrevu.com.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

