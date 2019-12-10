RxRevu and Cerner Work Together to Improve Prescription Price Transparency for Millions of Patients

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RxRevu, the nation's only independent provider of integrated prescriptions cost transparency solutions, has reached an agreement with Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, to integrate its pharmacy and patient prescription pricing solution into the electronic health record (EHR) to help providers choose the most cost-effective medication for patients.

An estimated 30 percent of prescriptions are abandoned by patients after leaving the provider's office because of the cost or complications at the pharmacy. RxRevu's SwiftRx® Direct™ (real-time benefit check) solution supports healthcare providers to see medication cost information at the point of prescribing. By working with Cerner, the two companies will be able to help address this issue, providing coverage information to foster earlier financial conversations between patients and providers to help patients receive the medications they need at costs they can afford.

"As healthcare costs continue to rise, consumer demand for prescription price transparency is greater than ever," says Kashif Rathore, vice president of interoperability, Cerner. "Supporting healthcare providers with pricing information is key to helping them make more informed care decisions and improve the overall experience for patients. Our work with RxRevu will help us continue to deliver technology that helps providers directly engage with patients to find the most appropriate medication at a price that works for them."

Providers will be able to view patients' prescription benefit information, along with clinically appropriate alternatives unique to RxRevu's pharmacy benefit manager network, within the EHR as medications are prescribed. Cerner's ability to rapidly deploy RxRevu's SwiftRx Direct across its clients at no charge will bring important drug cost and coverage information on millions of patients to thousands of healthcare providers and important insights on prescribing behavior to health systems using Cerner's EHR.

"Cerner and RxRevu have been at the forefront of the cost transparency movement since the beginning. Working together allows our organizations to more quickly honor commitments to helping healthcare providers make clinically and financially sound prescribing decisions for millions of patients," says Carm Huntress, co-founder and CEO, RxRevu. "Patients' insurance plans are too vast and ever-changing for providers to stay current. Integrating real-time, patient-specific, benefit information from our pharmacy benefit manager network into EHR platforms like Cerner Millennium® supports us to improve patient outcomes through better prescribing."

Collaboration is essential for RxRevu to help patients get the care they need at prices they can afford. "We are working with premier healthcare IT vendors, pharmacy benefit managers, payers and health systems in an effort to solve medication-related challenges that impact us all," says Kyle Kiser, president and chief strategy officer, RxRevu. "We are always looking for additional partners to join the RxRevu network."

About RxRevu

RxRevu is a Denver-based company on a mission to improve healthcare through more informed, consistent and frictionless prescription decisions. RxRevu's Prescription Decision Support technology promotes condition-appropriate prescribing and patient cost transparency, to improve safety and satisfaction. The SwiftRx® platform helps providers quickly and easily find affordable alternatives to more costly medications specific to a patient's health needs and out of pocket cost. SwiftRx® also enables health systems to holistically manage and measure clinicians' prescribing performance. For more information about RxRevu, its solutions and innovative advancements visit rxrevu.com.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast.Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

