RxRevu Secures New Funding from Providence Ventures to Drive Decision Support Innovation

The investment and expanded partnership come one year after Providence deployed RxRevu's Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution, giving providers the ability to quickly and easily find medication alternatives specific to each patient's health needs and insurance benefits. Since launch, over one million prescription transactions have taken place at Providence within the RxRevu solution. RxRevu will continue to work closely with the Providence team to display meaningful data at the point-of-care and develop product enhancements that drive ongoing utilization and value.

RxRevu's Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution facilitates cost-effective prescribing at over 500 health systems across the country, including the entire Providence system, which consists of more than 50 hospitals and 1,000 clinics in seven states. For Providence's 25,000 providers, RxRevu enables the viewing of previously inaccessible patient out-of-pocket cost information, coverage restrictions, and lower-cost alternatives before prescription orders are completed. With this data available in the electronic health record, patients can trust they are receiving affordable and clinically appropriate care. In addition to helping patients and providers select cost-effective options, the solution also benefits support staff by reducing pharmacy call-backs, prior authorization volumes, and other administrative burdens.

"Our investment in RxRevu aligns with our brand promise of "Know me, care for me, ease my way" by enabling visibility into medication options that are personalized and affordable for the patient" said Aaron Martin, Managing General Partner of Providence Ventures and Chief Digital Officer of Providence. "We are eager to continue our work together and develop new capabilities that will empower patients and providers nationwide."

About RxRevu

RxRevu is on a mission to improve healthcare by delivering accurate, patient-specific coverage and cost data to the point-of-care. RxRevu's solutions help providers quickly and easily find affordable care options specific to a patient's health and financial needs. With comprehensive, clinically-relevant information at their fingertips, providers can make more informed, consistent, and frictionless care decisions. RxRevu's solutions also enable health systems to manage and measure provider performance and variability. Health systems, health plans, PBMs, and EHR vendors interested in joining the industry's fastest-growing Real-Time Prescription Benefit network are encouraged to visit rxrevu.com or reach out to learn more.

SOURCE RxRevu