RxSaver and First Dollar to Launch First-of-Its-Kind HSA Debit Card

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer-first health care savings platform First Dollar has joined forces with prescription coupon company RxSaver to launch its first HSA debit card. The first-of-its-kind, First Dollar's HSA debit card has RxSaver's network information inscribed onto the back, making it easy for customers to save up to 85% on prescriptions by simply flashing their HSA card at checkout. The card is available to First Dollar HSA members starting this month.

"Medication continues to be a high-cost burden for everyday Americans, and is a top spending category for HSAs - which is why we're the first HSA to put a drug discount network right on the HSA card," said Jason Bornhorst, CEO and Co-Founder of First Dollar. "We want to ensure First Dollar members are always getting the best prices for the medications they need."

When First Dollar sought a provider to offer prescription savings to its members, fellow Austin-based startup RxSaver was a natural fit. RxSaver offers coupons on 6,000+ medications, that can help people save up to 85%, and is accepted at all major pharmacies. This marks the first time RxSaver's coupons have been available to consumers directly on an HSA card.

"We're thrilled to work with First Dollar, allowing us to reach so many more Americans through an easy-to-use HSA debit card," said Kim Read, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RxSaver. "We want to ensure Americans are able to afford and save on their medication through opportunities such as this."

About First Dollar

First Dollar is the first health savings account (HSA) that puts consumers first. From fee-free savings, best-in-class investing, and curated discounts on popular health care needs, no HSA does more to save consumers money. With $5 million in funding, First Dollar is building the first human-centered health care experience.

About RxSaver

RxSaver improves health through the power of savings. While not insurance, RxSaver has been helping to make medications more affordable since 2009 as a trusted savings destination. Every year millions of Americans rely on RxSaver to relieve the burden of high drug costs. RxSaver prescription coupons help people save up to 85% and are accepted at all major pharmacies.

