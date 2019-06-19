RxSaver by RetailMeNot finds nearly half of Americans have to choose between paying for prescription medication and other basic needs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey conducted by RxSaver by RetailMeNot and Kelton Global, nearly half (47%) of Americans have chosen to avoid paying for prescription medication to be able to cover other expenses. Of those, nearly three in four Americans (74%) have elected to pay for groceries rather than prescription medication, while around half have done the same for gas (50%), 26 percent for clothes and 22 percent for cable and Wi-Fi. These choices can result in severe medical repercussions – nearly one in four (23%) Americans say a medical condition has become worse because they tried to avoid paying for medication they needed.

RxSaver is the newest savings platform making it easier to find the lowest prices on prescription medication, allowing consumers to search for medications, compare prices at different nearby pharmacies, and pick the price they want to pay. They simply get a coupon, present it to the pharmacist and save up to 80% on prescriptions.

"Americans are having to choose between their basic needs and medications due to high prescription prices, but what many do not realize is that prescription prices can vary from pharmacy to pharmacy," said Marissa Tarleton, CEO, RetailMeNot, Inc. "RxSaver has been a welcome addition to our portfolio, making the brand the ultimate savings destination for all of life's essentials, including prescription medications. Consumers can find savings of up to 80% off of their medications."

Some Americans are already looking for ways to save on their prescriptions by taking smaller doses than prescribed to space out refills (20%), turning to homeopathic treatments (16%) and travelling to another country to purchase cheaper medication (5%), but there are easier and safer ways to save by using RxSaver.

Additional survey findings include:

The majority (53%) of Americans do very little to no planning for possible medical expenses

61 percent of Americans believe it is difficult to find information on costs and/or pricing related to prescription medication

Only 14 percent of Americans believe the government is doing a good job regulating prescription medication prices.

Over two in five people (43%) say they would avoid filling a prescription if they were unsure of the cost due to a lack of information.

The savings found on prescription drugs with RxSaver by RetailMeNot is another way RetailMeNot fulfills its mission to be the leading savings destination for all consumers' needs. The inclusion of pharmaceutical savings complements the company's other verticals in retail, travel, food and grocery and more with savings available via digital coupons, Cash Back Offers and discount gift cards .

For more information or to start your prescription medication savings search, visit RxSaver.com .

About the RxSaver Survey

The RetailMeNot Q2 PR + RxSaver 2019 Survey was conducted between May 13th, 2019 and May 17th, 2019 among 1,059 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas are set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the entire U.S. population ages 18 and over. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.0 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample. The margin of error of any subgroups will be slightly higher.

