RXT Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 28, 2026

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Rackspace's June 2026 restructuring filing quantified severance costs and cost savings but allegedly said nothing about the $150 million revenue hole that surfaced three weeks later, according to a securities class action.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

RXT shares fell $2.21, or 33.6%, to close at $4.37 on July 9, 2026, down from a Class Period high of $7.53 on June 17, 2026. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was cut by $150 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance by $20 million. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by September 28, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

SEC filings stated that Rackspace's revenue mix had "shifted in recent years, from our Private Cloud offerings to infrastructure resale and services within Public Cloud," and that the Public Cloud focus was "on expanding segment operating margins by driving cost efficiencies and growing higher-margin services revenue." A June 16, 2026 Form 8-K disclosed a workforce realignment terminating roughly 15% of the global workforce, one-time charges of $14 million to $19 million, and $75 million to $85 million in expected annualized run-rate savings.

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing

The complaint challenges those disclosures as incomplete. The lawsuit contends that the revenue consequences of reserving capacity for enterprise AI were allegedly not quantified for investors until the July 9, 2026 update.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

No disclosure, as alleged , that the AI buildout would require re-prioritizing capacity and capital away from Private Cloud, the segment carrying a 24.7% operating margin versus Public Cloud's 4.7%

, that the AI buildout would require re-prioritizing capacity and capital away from Private Cloud, the segment carrying a 24.7% operating margin versus Public Cloud's 4.7% No disclosure that Rackspace was preparing to exit colocation and basic hosting revenues, later tied to a $25 million Private Cloud guidance reduction

No disclosure that Public Cloud revenue was allegedly eroding as hyperscalers moved customers to direct contracts, later tied to a $125 million reduction

eroding as hyperscalers moved customers to direct contracts, later tied to a $125 million reduction Full-year revenue guidance of $2,600 million to $2,700 million was reaffirmed in May and stood until July 9, when it was reset to $2,450 million to $2,550 million

Revised guidance implied a year-over-year revenue change of (9)% to (5)%, compared with (3)% to 1% previously

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the complaint alleges a restructuring was announced with detailed cost figures while the associated revenue impact went unquantified." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RXT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the RXT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Rackspace Technology, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the impact of its enterprise AI buildout on Private Cloud capacity and the decline of its Public Cloud resale business during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed a $150 million reduction in full-year 2026 revenue guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the RXT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: Who is eligible to join the RXT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased RXT stock or securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my RXT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval..

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com