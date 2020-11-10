RxVantage Acquires onPoint Oncology To Expand Offering to Oncology Practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxVantage, the leading digital platform connecting healthcare providers to educational resources and experts from life science companies, today announced the acquisition of onPoint Oncology, the leader in oncology reimbursement data and analytics. The partnership ensures that care teams will have access to onPoint's unique revenue cycle data and reimbursement insights as well as one-click access to educational resources and expertise from any life science company, all through the free RxVantage digital platform.

Founded in 2007, RxVantage's mission is to ensure that every provider has the most relevant information and data on medications and medical technologies, in order to deliver the best care to every patient. More than 6,000 medical practices across the US utilize RxVantage to connect and engage with over 50,000 experts from life science companies.

"We are excited to welcome the onPoint team to the RxVantage family. This partnership will further our mission to improve patient care and access to medications by empowering care teams with relevant and timely information and expertise. The onPoint team and their unique revenue-cycle data and reimbursement insights are respected across the industry and we look forward to bringing all of their capabilities to our customers," said Dan Gilman, RxVantage Co-Founder & CEO.

"For 13 years, onPoint has built the most unique technology to ensure efficient and appropriate access to office-administered drugs, combined with unparalleled practice/pharma education," said Tracy Lewis, onPoint Oncology Founder & CEO. "The decision to join RxVantage was easy; we think the platform that they've built is truly unique and timely given the current healthcare environment. At our core, we share a "practice-first" philosophy that guides our vision and will lead to more game-changing apps in the near future."

The acquisition of onPoint Oncology builds on RxVantage's rapidly expanding digital offerings for providers. In April, at the request of its customers, the company introduced RxVantage Virtual Meetings to help providers reestablish access to life science experts amidst the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

"Time and again, RxVantage has proven to be an invaluable solution for our practice and this has certainly been the case as we've adapted to the pandemic," said Kathy Oubre, COO of Pontchartrain Cancer Center. "By adding the wisdom and amazingly useful oncology reimbursement data and insights that Bobbi Buell and the team at onPoint deliver, I believe RxVantage further cements itself as a must-have tool for Cancer Centers."

onPoint will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of RxVantage.

About RxVantage:

RxVantage is transforming the way physicians and their staff receive education by connecting them directly to the companies that develop the latest medical breakthroughs and technology. The only all-in-one solution of its kind, the RxVantage platform intelligently connects healthcare providers with the precise life sciences experts that they need, when they need it and in a manner that fits seamlessly into their workflow. With a commitment to improving patient care, RxVantage is free for all healthcare providers and life science experts. For more information, visit rxvantage.com.

About onPoint Oncology:

onPoint Oncology relies on groundbreaking technology and its extensive experience to understand and actively manage the complex challenges in oncology care. Its industry-leading products address the needs of providers, patients, and life sciences companies:

focalPoint: identifies challenges and opportunities to improve appropriate and timely drug reimbursement for oncology providers

assistPoint: delivers a revolutionary workflow solution connecting cancer patients to financial assistance and services

onPoint solutions remove barriers and provide critical understanding of oncology market dynamics to enhance the quality of care through improved outcomes and measurable results.

