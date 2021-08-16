RxVantage to Collaborate with ION Solutions to Help Strengthen Healthcare Connections for Community Oncology Practices

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RxVantage today announced a relationship with ION Solutions (ION), a part of AmerisourceBergen, to offer the RxVantage platform and services to oncology practices and practices within the International Physicians Network (IPN). RxVantage is empowering providers and life science partners to succeed in the era of virtual and personalized engagement.

ION Solutions is the largest physician service organization and group purchasing organization specializing in the support of community oncology practices. Approximately half of the private practice oncologists in the U.S. from more than 1,100 medical practices utilize GPO services from ION. The company is dedicated to offering providers the tools necessary to maintain the highest quality patient care available. IPN Solutions supports specialty physician practices in their mission to provide better patient care through competitive pharmaceutical contracts, clinical and operational education and wrap-around technology, programs and service offerings. IPN Solutions supports neurology, rheumatology, ophthalmology, retina, gastroenterology, dermatology, and urology practices.

"This collaboration with ION Solutions offers physician practices an intuitive and effective solution that works seamlessly with existing workflows," said Dan Gilman, CEO, and co-founder of RxVantage. "While RxVantage already works with many oncologists, we are ready to accelerate our engagement with oncology manufacturers through ION and IPN member practices."

"ION strives to improve patients' lives by delivering innovative products and services that drive quality and efficiency in medical care," said Nicole Chambers, corporate account director at ION Solutions. "RxVantage is a natural extension to the services that we provide to members and can help them get the expertise, information and resources they need on their terms. This strategic relationship helps us deliver on our goal to reduce the administrative and logistical hurdles for life sciences engagement."

More than 6,000 medical practices across the United States utilize RxVantage to connect and engage with more than 50,000 experts from life science companies. Since 2010, the company has coordinated close to 6 million educational interactions to provide the medical information and data providers need to deliver the best care to every patient.

About RxVantage

RxVantage is transforming the way physicians and their practice teams make healthcare connections that elevate the practice of medicine. We empower providers and life science partners to succeed in the era of virtual and personalized engagement. The only all-in-one solution of its kind, the RxVantage platform intelligently connects healthcare providers with resources including the precise life sciences experts that they need, when they need it and in a manner that fits seamlessly into their workflow. RxVantage is built for the way providers operate. For more information, visit rxvantage.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 41,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

