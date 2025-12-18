RxWellness CEO Dr. Philip Golinsky Receives Life University Distinguished Alumni Award

A three-decade career building an integrated healthcare network earns recognition from the nation's leading chiropractic institution.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Philip Golinsky, CEO and co-founder of RxWellness Spine & Health, has been named a recipient of Life University's 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award, recognizing his contributions to integrated healthcare across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The honor arrives at a pivotal time for the chiropractic profession. Across the U.S., chiropractic care is gaining wider acceptance as patients, employers, and health systems look for safe, non-surgical solutions and more integrated models of care.

Since graduating from Life University in 1995, Dr. Golinsky has grown RxWellness from a single practice to 12 state-of-the-art clinics serving Northern Virginia and Maryland. The organization has treated more than 150,000 patients, earned over 8,000 five-star reviews, and been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years.

"This recognition validates our team's commitment to redefining multidisciplinary healthcare," said Dr. Golinsky. "For nearly three decades, we've proven that integrating chiropractic care with complementary therapies delivers superior outcomes for patients seeking natural, non-surgical solutions."

Building an Integrated Care Model

Dr. Golinsky's approach combines chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, regenerative medicine, and massage therapy under one roof. This integrated model addresses root causes rather than focusing solely on symptoms.

Key achievements include:

Developed corporate wellness programs serving Fortune 500 companies

Served as President of the Northern Virginia Chiropractic Association

Introduced advanced regenerative treatments, including PRP, A2M, and HCTP therapies

Created the three-phase care model guiding patients from relief to long-term wellness

Partnered with co-founder Phoebe Casey to build a scalable, patient-centered business model

"Dr. Golinsky's vision was always bigger than running successful clinics," said Phoebe Casey, COO of RxWellness. "He created a replicable model that brings truly integrated care to communities throughout the DMV region."

Life University's Distinguished Alumni Award honors graduates who demonstrate exceptional professional achievement and service. The institution, founded in 1974, has graduated more than 11,000 doctors of chiropractic practicing in over 60 countries.

"Dr. Golinsky exemplifies the leadership and innovation we aim to cultivate in every Life University graduate," said Dr. Brian McAulay, President of Life University. "His success building a multidisciplinary healthcare organization demonstrates what's possible when clinical excellence meets strategic vision."

About RxWellness Spine & Health

RxWellness Spine & Health operates 12 multidisciplinary clinics across Northern Virginia and Maryland. Founded by Dr. Philip Golinsky and Phoebe Casey, the organization integrates chiropractic care, physical therapy, regenerative medicine, and massage therapy to provide natural, non-surgical solutions for chronic pain and musculoskeletal conditions. The company accepts Medicare and most major insurance carriers.

For more information, visit www.rxwellness.com or call (571) 206-2191.

About Life University

Life University, located in Marietta, Georgia, is the world's largest single-campus chiropractic college. Since its founding in 1974, the institution has graduated more than 11,000 doctors of chiropractic who practice in over 60 countries.

For more information about Life University, visit www.life.edu.

