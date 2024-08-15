Ryan & Wetmore Drives Accounting Talent Growth with AICPA Pipeline Pledge

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan & Wetmore, PC, a leading accounting and advisory firm serving the Greater Washington D.C. area, is proud to announce its active participation in local school outreach programs to inspire the next generation of accountants. This initiative is part of the firm's broader commitment to addressing the critical shortage of new recruits in the accounting profession through the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Pipeline Pledge.

Emphasis on the AICPA Pipeline Pledge

Michael Wetmore, Shelby Jackson, Jorge Garzon, and Alicia D. Whitworth visit a Virginia middle school to excite students about a career in accounting. Photo courtesy of Greater Washington Society of CPAs.

The AICPA Pipeline Pledge is a national initiative aimed at increasing the number of students entering the accounting profession. By taking this pledge, Ryan & Wetmore has committed to actively participating in at least two activities annually that have the potential to influence and grow the talent pool in the accounting field. This commitment is integral to the firm's mission of nurturing future talent and ensuring the continued growth and success of the accounting profession.

"Taking the AICPA Pipeline Pledge is a responsibility we embrace with enthusiasm," said Michael Wetmore, CPA and Co-founder of Ryan & Wetmore. "As a firm, we recognize the importance of investing in the next generation of accountants, and this pledge solidifies our ongoing efforts to inspire and educate students about the diverse opportunities in our field."

Engaging the Next Generation

Ryan & Wetmore's outreach efforts involve visiting middle and high schools across Virginia to connect with students who are undecided about their career paths. These sessions are led by a dedicated team, including Michael Wetmore, a founding partner of the firm, past president of the Greater Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants, and a representative to Washington D.C. on the AICPA Council. Wetmore's leadership and passion for the profession are evident in his commitment to these educational initiatives.

The outreach sessions include storytelling about the dynamic world of accounting, from working with high-profile clients to delivering financial literacy lessons through interactive games. This approach helps demystify the accounting profession and highlights its critical role in various industries, including government contracting, construction, medical practices, and more.

Promising Results and Innovative Approaches

The initiative has already shown promising results. Initially attracting only a handful of students, the persistence and engaging approach of the Ryan & Wetmore team have significantly increased participation over time. Students have expressed genuine interest in learning more about accounting, with some even securing internships at Ryan & Wetmore. These internships provide students with valuable real-world experience, further solidifying their interest in pursuing accounting as a career.

Moreover, Ryan & Wetmore's team has developed unique programs that incorporate gamified learning experiences to make the subject matter more engaging and relatable. These programs include financial literacy games like Jeopardy, where students can learn about budgeting, saving, and investing in a fun and competitive environment. This approach not only educates but also inspires students to consider accounting as a viable and exciting career option.

About Ryan & Wetmore

Ryan & Wetmore is a full-service accounting and advisory firm that emerged over three decades ago to provide exemplary financial services and liberate businesses from accounting burdens. Since then, the firm has grown sustainably as a top accounting provider in the D.C. metro area, with office locations in Bethesda, MD, Frederick, MD, and Vienna, VA. Ryan & Wetmore has been named one of the Top 500 accounting firms in the United States by Inside Public Accounting and a Top 50 Accounting firm by the Washington Business Journal. Ryan & Wetmore is also a part of the BDO Alliance, which provides resources that give them the ability to serve the evolving needs of their clients no matter the complexity, size, or location. Visit their website at: https://www.ryanandwetmore.com

