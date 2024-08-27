Ryan & Wetmore Recognized as a Top 500 Accounting Firm by Inside Public Accounting for 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan & Wetmore, P.C., a leading accounting and advisory firm serving the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan area is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top 500 accounting firms in the United States by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that Ryan & Wetmore has achieved this prestigious national ranking. Additionally, the firm has been recognized as one of the top 50 accounting firms by the Washington Business Journal for the 10th consecutive year.

The annual Top IPA 500 list ranks the largest accounting firms in the country based on net revenue and other performance metrics, showcasing firms that have demonstrated outstanding growth and impact. This acknowledgement highlights Ryan & Wetmore's unwavering commitment to excellence in the accounting industry and reflects Ryan & Wetmore's strategic expansion and dedication to driving client success.

Ryan & Wetmore's growth and success are rooted in the personalized and proactive service model established by co-founders Pete Ryan and Michael Wetmore. Their leadership, along with the strategic direction of partners Traci Getz and Jason Dudas, has allowed the firm to excel across key industries such as government contracting, construction, medical practices, technology, and more. Ryan & Wetmore has continued to expand its resources and service offerings, equipping clients with the tools and expertise needed to navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve sustainable growth. The firm's commitment to technology, innovation, and client-focused solutions continues to drive its upward trajectory in the accounting profession.

Significant Growth

The firm has experienced significant growth in recent years, achieving 50% organic expansion. This success is largely attributed to Ryan & Wetmore's strong presence as a trusted advisor for government contractors, construction companies, medical practices, and other key industries across the DMV. In the government contracting sector, Ryan & Wetmore specializes in developing indirect rate and forward pricing models, providing compliance and audit support, and assisting with transaction advisory services. For construction, architecture, and engineering clients, the firm offers strategic financial planning, tax optimization, cash flow support, and other consulting services tailored to the challenges within this sector. For medical providers, Ryan & Wetmore advises on revenue cycle and profitability analysis, tax planning and optimization, and billing and reimbursement evaluation.

About Ryan & Wetmore:

Over three decades ago, Ryan & Wetmore emerged with a mission to assist businesses and individuals with the burdens of accounting, tax planning, and financial decision making. With a workforce of over 45 professionals spread across the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, Ryan & Wetmore aims to provide highly tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients across various industries. Ryan & Wetmore is an independent member of BDO Alliance USA, one the largest associations for accounting and professional service firms in the nation. Being an alliance member gives Ryan & Wetmore the resources to serve the evolving needs of their clients no matter the complexity, size, or location. Visit their website at: https://www.ryanandwetmore.com

About Inside Public Accounting (IPA):

Inside Public Accounting (IPA) is a preeminent provider of practice management resources catering to the unique needs of the public accounting profession. With over three decades of experience, IPA has been a trusted partner in empowering accounting firms across North America to thrive and prosper.

