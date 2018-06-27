Ryan Amnesty Bill "Deserved to Fail," Says FAIR

"The 115th Congress began with a clear mandate from the American people to enhance border security, end chain migration and the visa lottery, defund sanctuary cities, mandate E-Verify, and most importantly – uphold the rule of law. With sweeping majorities in Washington, one would have expected House Republicans to fulfill this mandate by pursuing legislation that that serves and protects the national interest. Instead, Speaker Paul Ryan and his allies did the opposite – they drafted and fast-tracked one of the largest amnesties in U.S. history, which failed spectacularly today.

"It is FAIR's hope that the lower chamber's next foray into immigration reform doesn't devolve into another amnesty-focused charade. Lawmakers should ask themselves this question going forward: Why should the American people have to accept a massive amnesty in exchange for speculative improvements in immigration enforcement?"

