Ryan B. Thomas, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan B. Thomas, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon for his remarkable contributions in the field of Orthopedic Surgery and his devotion to patient-centered care as Partner, and Orthopedic Surgeon with South Texas Bone & Joint.

Situated at 601 Texan Trail Ste. 300, South Texas Bone & Joint is a multi-specialty orthopedic clinic proudly serving the Coastal Bend. Their dedicated orthopedic surgeons and medical staff demonstrate the highest standard of excellence in patient-centered care. For the past 40 years, the clinic prides itself on utilizing the most innovative techniques and leading technology to provide quality services in mostly all orthopedic subspecialties. Performing over 4,000 surgeries each year, the sub-specialty orthopedic surgeons specialize in Sports Medicine, Adult Spine Surgery, Foot and Ankle Surgery, Hip and Knee Replacements, Surgery of the Hand and Upper Extremity, Arthroscopic Surgery, and General Orthopaedics.



Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas has garnered 15 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his field. He specializes in Hand and Upper Extremity, Arthroscopic Surgery. For the past nine years caring for patients at South Texas Bone & Joint, he remains highly respected for taking the time to communicate with his patients, in an honest and straight forward manner.



A native of Corpus Christi, Dr. Thomas completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Texas Austin, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Shortly after, he graduated with honors from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and completed an orthopedic residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Then, he went on to complete a fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center in San Antonio, studying under David Green, MD. Dr. Thomas is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery since 2010.



In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Thomas is the recipient of several awards and accolades. He was listed in the Texas Super Doctors for 2018 and in the Texas Rising Stars for three consecutive years, 2015 through 2017.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in orthopedics, Dr. Thomas is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery. He remains an active member of the American Association of Surgery of the Hand, American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Texas Medical Association, Texas Orthopedic Association, and Nueces County Medical Society.



An active member of this community, Dr. Thomas is an active member of his church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He is also actively involved with the Ronald McDonald House, and the local CASA court-appointed advocates group.



Dr. Thomas dedicates this recognition to his mentors, Fred Corley, MD, and David Green, MD.



For further information, please visit https://www.southtexasboneandjoint.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

