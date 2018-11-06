Ryan Becomes First Company to Twice Consecutively Earn ICSS Gold Recertification

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has again established itself as a leader in client service by earning the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) Gold Certification from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) in consecutive cycles.

Prior to attaining its third straight Gold Certification (also a first for ICSS), Ryan recorded the highest certification score ever produced in an initial application by a North American organization. In 2018, Ryan became the first company ever to requalify twice for this three-year accreditation, resulting from an extensive review of the Firm's client service and quality management processes.

"I congratulate Ryan on becoming the first company to ever achieve ICSS Gold Certification in three consecutive accreditation cycles," said Christine Churchill Burke, executive director of CSIA. "The Firm's client-focused principles and values are well embedded into its culture, and its Gold Certification is confirmation that every employee is committed to delivering exceptional client service."

The criteria of the ICSS Gold Certification was developed by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations to provide a comprehensive and practical process for organizations to deliver consistent, high levels of service. This framework is designed to align both passion and process in areas such as service, finance, operations, learning, and growth.

"This Gold Certification from ICSS is a living example of how our employees are truly guided by our values. They pursue excellence, build trust, and always serve our clients with integrity," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "The commitment Ryan has to delivering clients the highest level of service and results is validated through this honor."

About the Customer Service Institute of America

The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the Americas. CSIA has exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify organizations against the standard. For more information, contact Christine Churchill Burke, Executive Director of the Customer Service Institute of America, at 312.396.4151 or visit www.serviceinstitute.com.

About the International Council of Customer Service Organizations

The International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) is the premier governing authority and international body for customer service organizations seeking to develop and promote international service standards and professional excellence in customer service. The Global Council members are responsible for promoting international customer service standards, professional certification, and the prestigious International Service Excellence Awards. More information about the ICCSO can be found at iccso.org.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

