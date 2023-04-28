Ryan Chappelle Joins NovoPath as SVP of Sales, Citing Forward Innovation in Pathology Informatics and Cloud as Key Motivation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPath, a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory information systems solutions, announced today that Ryan Chappelle has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Chappelle brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare technology sales and management to his new role at NovoPath. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Sunquest, where he was responsible for driving the company's revenue growth through strategic sales initiatives.

In his new role at NovoPath, Chappelle will be responsible for overseeing the company's sales team and driving new business growth through the development and execution of effective sales strategies.

Chappelle's decision to join NovoPath was motivated by the company's forward-thinking approach to pathology informatics and cloud technology. He cited the company's commitment to innovation and its focus on delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions that streamline laboratory workflows as key factors in his decision.

"I am thrilled to join NovoPath and work with a team that is truly dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of pathology informatics," Chappelle said. "I believe that our focus on innovation and our commitment to delivering integrated, SaaS-based LIS solutions will be a game-changer for our customers and the industry as a whole."

NovoPath CEO, Promise Okeke, added: "We are excited to welcome Ryan to the NovoPath team. His extensive experience in healthcare technology sales and management, combined with his passion for innovation and his deep understanding of the pathology informatics landscape, make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to working with Ryan to drive continued growth and success for NovoPath."

About NovoPath:

NovoPath is redefining laboratory information systems with cutting-edge technology that is setting new standards in the field of pathology. Our innovative cloud-based platform empowers pathology labs worldwide to streamline and accelerate their workflow, from hematology to dermatology, like never before.

With our unique set of capabilities, NovoPath is raising the bar for lab automation, simplifying complex cases, and enabling faster diagnoses. Our fully customizable reports and enhanced case review processes are helping labs to increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and foster customer loyalty.

Experience the future of pathology today with NovoPath. Visit us at www.NovoPath.com to see how our platform is transforming the way labs operate and delivering better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit us at www.novopath.com.

