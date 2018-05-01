Ryan Companies Announces Leadership Transition

"I've been blessed to work alongside phenomenal people for 35 years," Ryan said. "I can't begin to express my appreciation for that privilege but I can say that I'm so pleased to be handing off executive responsibilities to a tremendous team of leaders. Brian, Jeff and Mike are smart, capable, experienced and hardworking. And most importantly, they understand and live our culture which, in the final analysis, is what differentiates us from our competitors."

"It's a tremendous honor to take on an expanded leadership role at Ryan and to follow in the footsteps of a great leader like Pat," said Murray. "This is an important time for our company as we look ahead to future opportunities. In a world where the pace of change is accelerating, we need to innovate and change while maintaining our strong culture. We have a very strong, very capable executive leadership team, a strong management group and exceptionally talented team members across the business. I'm proud of our accomplishments, and I'm excited about what's ahead."

Today's announcement is part of a succession plan carefully developed over several years with the leadership of Ryan's board of directors.

Ryan said he will remain involved in the company with a focus on helping in capital markets and real estate development and spending more time with key customers.

"I warned my colleagues that they can expect to see my face around the office for a long time to come," Ryan noted, "but I'm also planning to spend more time with my family."

This transition will mark the first time in Ryan's 80-year history that non-family members will lead the company.

Murray joined the company in 2009, and is currently the chief operating officer and chief financial officer leading Ryan's construction operations and shared services functions. Smith has been with the company over 30 years and is currently the National President overseeing its 15 regional offices and leading client development efforts. McElroy is currently President of Real Estate Investments, leading real estate management and capital markets groups and has been with the company nearly 20 years.

Murray is a current board member of PrairieCare Child & Family Fund and a former board member of the Catholic Community Foundation, the Saint Paul and Saint John Vianney College Seminaries, and Twin Cities Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. In addition, Murray connects with other industry thought leaders through his participation and membership in the Construction Industry Roundtable.

About Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies offers comprehensive commercial real estate services as a national developer, architect, capital investment consultant, builder and real estate manager with a focus on bringing lasting value to its customers and the communities in which it works. Ryan market depth includes retail, industrial, healthcare and senior living. Ryan development and corporate build-to-suit work spans a wide range of product types including office, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily housing and mission critical facilities. Ryan has nearly 1,300 employees in 15 offices and has completed projects in 38 states. For more information, visit ryancompanies.com.

