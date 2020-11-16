Ryan Companies selects Bridgit Bench for enterprise construction resource management

Ryan Companies US, Inc. signs enterprise agreement with Bridgit to streamline construction operations workflows and optimize resource planning processes.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bridgit , the leading provider of resource management and workforce planning solutions in the construction industry, today announced that Ryan Companies US, Inc. , no. 48 on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list of leading contractors, has selected Bridgit Bench as its enterprise-wide construction resource management platform. Ryan Companies is a leading national developer, architect, capital investment consultant, builder and real estate manager.

"We're excited to be in an enterprise agreement with Ryan Companies to optimize construction workforce planning," said Mallorie Brodie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Bridgit. "As one of North America's leading construction companies, they wanted a solution that would give them insight into their workforce – across all offices."

Ryan Companies' resource plan requires short-term, mid-term, and long-term planning – from assignments and hiring, through to projections.

"Since going enterprise with our resource planning solution, Bridgit Bench, Ryan Companies has streamlined the tracking of 510 projects and 700 people," said Sean Erjavec, Chief Revenue Officer at Bridgit. "We're looking forward to working closely with the Ryan Companies team on upcoming features, use-cases, and integrations."

Prior to Bridgit Bench, Ryan Companies was using a mix of individual Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and homegrown tools.

"Bridgit Bench fills the void we have for resource planning and we really like the feel of the platform," said Barry Sullivan, Vice President of Construction Operations, Great Lakes region at Ryan Companies. "Similar to some of our favorite Ryan Companies software, like Procore and Autodesk's Building Connected, it is very straightforward and intuitive. There is no user manual or work instructions needed. The functionality allows us to flip between the resource and project data quickly, in a way that is much more agile than our current spreadsheet setup."

Bridgit Bench is available on web, iOS, and Android. It provides general contractors and subcontractors with the ability to execute on real-time people management. The platform allows contractors to understand over and under allocations, get a true list of available people, and make smart workforce decisions, faster.

"The overall impact Bridgit Bench can have on Ryan is remarkable – from immediate time saving efficiencies for our trusted leaders to long-term talent acquisition. The ROI for Bridgit Bench can be calculated through four main components: manager efficiency, reduction of new hire costs, proactive and accurate workload leads, and increased profits," said Morgan Traynor, Senior Director of Operational Excellence at Ryan Companies.

With Bridgit Bench, Ryan Companies is able to gain insight into their workforce across the country, forecast future workforce needs, and integrate resource planning with their existing construction technology stack.

About Bridgit

Bridgit is a software company focused on developing mobile and web-based solutions for the construction industry. Bridgit's flagship solution, Bridgit Bench, is a construction resource management tool. Contractors are using Bridgit Bench to simplify project forecasting and workforce allocation processes. Bridgit has raised over $15.7 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, and Stand-Up Ventures, among others. For more information, please visit gobridgit.com or follow @bridgitsolutions.

About Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies offers comprehensive commercial real estate services as a national developer, architect, capital investment consultant, builder and real estate manager with a focus on bringing lasting value to its customers and the communities in which it works. Ryan market depth includes retail, industrial, healthcare and senior living. Ryan development and corporate build-to-suit work spans a wide range of product types including office, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily housing and mission critical facilities. Ryan has nearly 1,500 employees in 15 offices and has completed projects in 38 states. For more information, visit ryancompanies.com.

SOURCE Bridgit

