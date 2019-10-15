Ryan Consulting Group (RYAN) wins $15,000,000.00 Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Cybersecurity Services Support contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Consulting Group, Inc. (RYAN), a leader in information technology systems and management, via the NITAAC CIO-SP3 8(a) Small Business Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle, has been awarded a $15,000,000.00 Cybersecurity Services Support contract by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA). RYAN is an innovator in the IT industry, providing reliable services to Department of Defense (DoD), Federal, Civilian, Commercial, and K-12 clients.

DCMA's work is a mission critical component of DOD's acquisition process. DCMA is a provider of acquisition services for all branches of the Department of Defense (DOD) as well as other select federal organizations. They ensure that our nation's warfighters have the assets and resources required to "fight, fight, and win." RYAN will work hand in hand with DCMA to support approximately 12,000 DCMA employees around the world among three continental U.S. commands, one international command and other specialized offices across the U.S

R. Keith Harding, CEO and Owner of RYAN Consulting Group, said, "We are very pleased about this opportunity to grow our partnership with DCMA and to help secure and protect our nation's warfighters from Cybersecurity Threats across the globe."

RYAN provides a variety of Cybersecurity Solutions including:

National Institute of Science Technology (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Support

Risk Assessment and Mitigation Solutions

Threat Modeling

Digital Forensics

Penetration Testing

Cybersecurity Risk Analysis

Insider Threat Monitoring

Cybersecurity Audit Readiness & Audit Support

Oversight and Management of Cybersecurity Operations and Compliance

Tier II and Tier III Support for Cybersecurity Related Services

Since 2001, RYAN has provided Best Value, Innovative IT Solutions to our Government, Civilian, and Commercial customers. RYAN is an SBA approved Small Business company that is certified in ISO 9001:2015. RYAN is also a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Maturity Level 3 appraised. We are recognized for our capabilities in Cyber Security, Data Center Migrations, ITIL Compliant Service Desk, software development, Database and System Administration and Professional Services. Our award winning, innovative solutions are backed by our cultural commitment to 100% Customer Satisfaction. For more information contact Clifford Hall at chall@consultrcg.com or (937) 830-1396.

This release does not constitute or imply an endorsement of any particular vendor, vendor supplied products, or vendor supplied services by the Defense Contractor Management Agency (DCMA).

