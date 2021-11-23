Ryan Garson Disrupts Traditional Real Estate Selling $300 Million and Shares Out of the Box Marketing Strategies in New Book The Very Social Broker

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Garson, entrepreneur, real estate agent, & social media expert, shares social media secrets and strategies to help any real estate business explode in his new book The Very Social Broker, available for download on Amazon. Ryan's book intertwines his social media expertise and real estate knowledge to provide the best techniques to leverage social media to grow a real estate business, encouraging readers to toss out traditional marketing tools for extraordinary results.

In 2015, Ryan Garson entered the real estate market with dismal results. Then he tapped into social media techniques that caused his real estate business to explode. Very quickly, he went from selling almost nothing to closing on millions of dollars of business a year. Now he's sharing his secrets. Ryan Garson, Entrepreneur, Realtor, Social Media Expert and Author

"If you're a real estate broker not using social media to market yourself, you're leaving money on the table," says Ryan Garson. "72% of Americans are active on social media, and we need to take advantage of that. Mass media isn't working anymore, and social media users will hire you to buy and sell property—if you get yourself in front of them."

As the CEO of social media agency Very Social and the leader of a highly successful real estate team for Compass Inc., Ryan's entrepreneurial spirit has driven him to perfect the art of engaging with his target audience and realizing the best ways to reach consumers. While Ryan employs social media as a real estate broker, he emphasizes that social media marketing should be applied to any business plan to grow a brand and reach the target market. Ryan guides readers through his unique marketing strategies to get explosive results in his new book, The Very Social Broker.

Some helpful tips readers will learn:

The principles of social media

How to optimize your brand's social media profile

What makes good content and how to keep followers interested

How consistency and engagement can lead to increasing results

Guidance on when and how to use different social media platforms

"One of the best things about the social media marketing landscape is that success is no longer based on how deep your pockets are—it's about how well you use your social media presence to build credibility and relationships with potential customers. Social media marketing works—I'm living proof—and I want others to share in my success," says Garson.

About Ryan Garson

Ryan is an entrepreneur and one of New York's top real estate brokers. Having learned the power of social media marketing early in his career, Ryan is known for his out-of-the-box approach to marketing. With the enthusiasm and innovative techniques, he brings to real estate, Ryan is a sought-after broker in the industry. Ryan is also the Co-Founder and CEO of social media marketing company Very Social NYC that helps entrepreneurs amplify their bands nationwide, serves on the Board of NYC's Garment District, is one of the founding members of the Anti-Defamation League's NY Next Generation Real Estate Group, and is on the Executive Board of the 14th Street YMCA.

For more information visit www.garsonteam.com, Amazon, IG and Linkedin.

