Ryan Graham, One of Vortex Companies' First Employees, Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies, LLC (Vortex), a global provider of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products and services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Graham to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Graham will be responsible for ensuring strategic collaboration across company divisions to strengthen customer relationships, increase sales, and improve overall service and product quality. "Bringing Ryan in as chief operating officer will help increase efficiency across the organization, resulting in tangible benefits for Vortex customers and the communities they serve," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Ryan is a trusted and seasoned leader, and I'm excited to see his impact on the company expand in this capacity."

As one of Vortex's first employees when the company opened its doors in 2015. Graham has steadily risen through the ranks, most recently serving as Senior Vice President for Vortex Services. "Ryan has been in the trenches since the beginning. He understands our culture and the high standards we hold ourselves to," added Vellano. "His calm leadership and open communication management style have earned him the respect of everyone from the executive management team to our crews in the field."

In his new role, Graham will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company's Products and Service divisions, an effort that will include driving strategic initiatives, managing cross-functional collaboration, ensuring quality and compliance, and mitigating risks to support the company's success and growth. "He has one ear to the ground at all times, and a proven track record of strategic planning and execution," said Vellano. "I trust him to make sure we exceed operational expectations on all levels."

Graham is taking over as COO during a crucial period of change for Vortex, which has grown both organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions in recent years. "It's been a great journey and I believe that my prior responsibilities within the company have prepared me well for this new role," said Graham. "I look forward to being a part of Vortex's continued growth and helping the company meet the growing demands of the industry and our customers."

Graham is a lifelong resident of Texas and Houston, where he lives with his wife, Jessica, and two children.

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; liners and wet out services, installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

