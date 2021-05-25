Ryan Harrison And Will Collins Form Merit Commercial Real Estate

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Harrison and Will Collins have announced the merger of their companies to form Merit Commercial Real Estate, a full-service real estate company that specializes in brokerage, property management, development and investment solutions. The combined team of more than 15 industry professionals delivers expertise in office, medical office, industrial, retail and land.

"Ryan and I share a vision of bringing together real estate experts to help our clients out-position their competition," said Will Collins, Co-CEO of Merit Commercial Real Estate.

"Our business philosophy and personal values also align in that we believe we are here to serve our team members, which allows them to best serve our clients. All of our team members have the opportunity to participate in the wealth creation process at Merit. It's all about the team," said Ryan Harrison, Co-CEO of Merit Commercial Real Estate.

The official merger took place in early January of 2021. The two companies were brought together by Will Collins of Terracor Real Estate and Ryan Harrison of Freestone Commercial Real Estate. Terracor, a leading retail developer in South Texas, specializes in ground up development in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond. Freestone is a San Antonio based boutique commercial brokerage led by Ryan Harrison, formerly of Stream Realty.

"We are excited to bring our unique team approach to the San Antonio real estate community and we could not ask for a better market to serve," Mike Sawtelle, Executive Vice President, Occupier Services.

