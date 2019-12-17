Ryan Hayes Joins Mortgage Network as SVP of Residential Lending

DANVERS, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Network Inc . , one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the eastern U.S., announced that Ryan Hayes has joined the company as senior vice president of residential lending.

In his new role, Hayes will work with the executive team to identify, improve and implement best practices to ensure Mortgage Network continues to meet and exceed customer and business partner expectations. He will also work with the company's leadership to pursue strategic development and growth opportunities designed to strengthen the company's position in the mortgage banking industry.

Hayes has almost 20 years of mortgage banking experience and has held roles in mortgage origination, secondary market operations and executive leadership. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of residential lending at Salem Five Bank, where he was responsible for all operational activities, including the development, implementation, and compliance monitoring of all lending policies and procedures. Hayes also serves on the board of directors for the Massachusetts Mortgage Banking Association (MMBA).

"Ryan brings with him a unique skillset and proven track record in managing technology, secondary markets, sales, credit, compliance, and operations," said Mortgage Network President Jim Comosa. "His credentials and experience nicely rounds out the strength of our leadership team and complements the longtime sales and operations leadership of Brian Koss and Sharon Dostie."

In addition to his professional work, Hayes is also a former board member of the Alex's Team Foundation, a non-profit organization that fights childhood cancer by funding pioneering programs in pediatric oncology research, education and care. He continues to support the foundation's focus on providing multiple layers of service-driven assistance to nursing care staff, doctors and families and help get closer to a cure for cancer.

"Adding Ryan to our team was an easy decision," said Robert McInnes, chairman and CEO of Mortgage Network. "His depth of industry experience and leadership, along with his work in the community makes him a perfect addition to our family."

Hayes will work out of the company's Danvers, Massachusetts headquarters.

"I am incredibly excited to join one of the premier independent mortgage bankers in the country and work with such a great leadership team," said Hayes. "The chance to work with and learn from Robert McInnes and Jim Comosa, as well as collaborating with the current executive team, is an incredible opportunity. I hope to lead and introduce new ideas that will help continue to usher in growth and innovation to Mortgage Network."

Hayes can be reached via email at rhayes@mortgagenetwork.com. He can also be followed on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanmartinhayes/.

About Mortgage Network, Inc.

Mortgage Network, Inc. is one of the largest, privately held independent mortgage companies in the eastern U.S., with more than 45 branch offices and licenses in 27 states. The company offers a flexible menu of agency direct, portfolio and jumbo solutions and is backed by its proprietary, award-winning technology and a commitment to help mortgage professionals grow their business. Year after year, more than 98 percent of Mortgage Network customers and referral sources say they would recommend the company to family and friends. Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network was founded in 1988 by Robert McInnes and can be found online at www.mortgagenetworkcareers.com and on Twitter at @MNETMortgage.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

SOURCE Mortgage Network, Inc.

Related Links

http://mortgagenetwork.com

