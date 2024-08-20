Ryan Hemphill Assumes Key Strategic Role at Banyan Utility

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Utility is excited to announce that Ryan Hemphill is transitioning to a new role as Vice President of Strategic Sales as part of the continued growth initiative.

"We are delighted to see Ryan embrace this new role, which is a pivotal move for our company's ongoing expansion efforts," said CRO Larry Bellack. "His deep understanding of customer needs, combined with his innovative approach to sales strategy, will be instrumental in driving our growth and ensuring we continue to meet and exceed our ambitious goals."

Founded in 2007, Banyan is a leader in comprehensive utility expense management and billing services and has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies six times. Hemphill has been with the organization since 2015 and has over 20 years of experience serving the multifamily housing industry.

"I'm excited to drive our company's expansion into new markets, where we'll not only conquer new territories but uphold our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service every step of the way," said Hemphill. "As a long-term employee of Banyan, I believe in our ethic of consistently delivering on the customer promise; and this gives me the opportunity to bring that promise to more customers in need of a better solution."

About Banyan Utility

Banyan Utility, formerly Multifamily Utility Company, was founded in 2007 and is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

