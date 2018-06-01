Ryan Herco Flow Solutions Announces Acquisition of Seltin Supply

Randy Beckwith, Chief Executive Officer of Ryan Herco, stated, "We're thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Seltin. The Rays have built a wonderful business with the help of a great group of people. Their technical knowledge, focus on customer service, and long history of serving customers in the high-tech Texas market make Seltin a perfect fit rounding out Ryan Herco's capabilities." Beckwith added, "We look forward to working with Jason to expand our capabilities to better support customers and further grow our presence in the areas Seltin has served so well."

Jason Ray, Vice President of Seltin Supply, said, "We're pleased to be coming together with Ryan Herco to transition into the next phase of Seltin Supply's life. This match makes sense on so many levels, from gaining access to a much broader product offering and inventory for our existing customers to leveraging industry leading operational platforms. It will allow us to further strengthen our position in the Texas marketplace in the microelectronics and high-purity space." Mr. Ray also said, "Erika and I are pleased that our employees, whom we've invested heavily in over the years and look upon as family, will have new opportunities to grow while continuing to provide our customers with the top notch service they expect from Seltin Supply."

About Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

Ryan Herco Flow Solutions (Burbank, CA) is the leading North American distributor of high purity and corrosion resistant fluid handling Systems and high value filtration products. Ryan Herco Flow Solutions augments its products with world-class technical expertise and application support providing a wide array of products and services ranging from equipment rental to custom fabrication.

Founded in 1948, Ryan Herco Flow Solutions operates from 30 locations worldwide serving the Aquatics, General Industrial, Water and Waste Water, Chemical Processing, Semiconductor, Life Sciences and Food & Beverage market segments. For more information, please visit www.rhfs.com.

About Seltin Supply

Seltin Supply is an industrial distributor of stainless steel pipe, tube, fittings, valves and other ultra high-purity components. Seltin Supply has branch locations in Richardson, TX and Austin, TX. For more information, please visit www.seltinsupply.com.

