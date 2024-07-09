Ryan Horton Promoted to Director of Strategic Account Management at EDS

SHELTON, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In July of 2024, Extra Duty Solutions (EDS) announced the promotion of Ryan Horton to Director of Strategic Account Management. Horton, who began his journey with EDS in 2019, has showcased exceptional dedication and talent, earning this recognition as he steps into his third role within the company, following his tenure as a Senior Account Manager.

Ryan Horton, Extra Duty Solutions, Shelton, CT

A graduate of the University of New Haven, CT, Horton obtained his BA in Criminal Justice in 2015. His academic journey was punctuated by practical experience gained as an intern with the Bridgeport, CT Police Department.

Before joining EDS, Horton worked as a security analyst at Vertriax Security Solutions in Westport, CT. There, he honed his skills in monitoring physical and network threats, laying a strong technical foundation for his subsequent roles at EDS.

In his new position, Horton will be instrumental in driving EDS' growth into the future. His responsibilities include onboarding new clients, leading testing initiatives for new technology, and overseeing staff training. Emphasizing a client-centric approach, Horton will personally lead new clients through the initial stages of their integration, ensuring a seamless transition to EDS's systems and procedures.

CEO Rich Milliman underscores the significance of this role: "Ryan ensures that each new agency has the best possible onboarding experience and that their transition is as smooth as possible."

Horton's promotion not only highlights his impressive accomplishments but also reflects the trust and confidence that EDS places in his leadership abilities. "My team understands that every agency is unique," explains Horton. "Our goal is to ensure that the service we provide meets or exceeds expectations."

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. Extra Duty Solutions has over 215 full-service clients and 100 active-duty scheduling software clients, across 24 states. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.com.

For more info:

Kim Guarnaccia, Head of Marketing

Extra Duty Solutions

475 414-0362

[email protected]

SOURCE Extra Duty Solutions