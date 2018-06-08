Ryan Kavanaugh Prevails Against Metz; Court Rules in Kavanaugh's Favor

Kavanaugh spokesperson Henry Eshelman said, "We could not be more pleased with The Honorable Judge Wiles' finding. Simply stated, Mr. Metz lost and his claims were disallowed.

"This ruling is significant as it hopefully serves as an instructive example of how irresponsible reporting can mislead an entire industry.

"Anyone with $500 can file a lawsuit that says anything at all, even if it contains no truth. 'Litigation privilege' protects the person who filed the case, even if everything stated in it is false, and knowingly filed with an intent to harm. Specifically, other than prevailing in a case, there is absolutely no relief or forum reviewing these suits for truth or accuracy."

Eshelman continued, "As was done here, the press then picks up the information from the suit and presents it as fact, which generates a misleading and false public story line. In this case, Metz never even served Kavanaugh; rather, Kavanaugh read about it in the media, which was exactly what Metz had counted on. After sending the unfiled suit to the press, he attempted to use the press to garner a settlement by threatening to continue to send negative information to media unless Kavanaugh settled with him.

"As with the recent matter of RKA, which was dismissed with prejudice after the court found a complete lack of evidence to proceed with a claim against Kavanaugh, the same holds true here. Prior to the court ruling certain media outlets wrote articles implying the unfounded (and now proven false) allegations against Kavanaugh were true.

"These outlets needs to realize the power and responsibility they hold. People believe what they read. As with RKA, no one should have to endure a barrage of negative press with implications of wrongdoing before those implications are actually proven.

"The Metz action was published widely in the press, with each story implying Kavanaugh had done what the suit had claimed. This result—that Metz' case had no merit and his claims were false—shows why the media need to be more responsible and not write about unproven allegations.

"It is a relief to see the justice system work, and with the judge's action, Kavanaugh now has absolutely no further Relativity-related defense litigation pending, as he prevailed in each and every case."

