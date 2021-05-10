Ryan Krauch Joins Senior Management Team of USAA Real Estate

"Ryan is well known and highly respected throughout our industry as someone adept at building relationships, growing businesses and developing innovative investment products," said USAA Real Estate CEO Len O'Donnell. "He is poised to make a great contribution to the future of our business and the dynamism of our global real estate platform, particularly as we scale and expand investor relationships and deploy compelling new investment products." Mr. O'Donnell added: "Ryan will lead the development of key strategic initiatives such as those already underway in Data Centers and Life Sciences and others to be developed over time."

Throughout his career, Mr. Krauch has excelled at managing capital and growing companies in the real estate investment management industry. Most recently, he served as one of the original principals at Mesa West Capital – a company that helped pioneer the commercial real estate credit fund space. He was active in all areas of the firm's operations, including serving on the investment committee, valuation committee, and management committee as well as raising billions of dollars from global institutional capital sources and spearheading critical strategic and operational initiatives, including the formation of innovative fund vehicles and separate accounts. In 2018, Mesa West was acquired by Morgan Stanley to become the exclusive real estate credit platform for Morgan Stanley Investment Management in the United States.

Prior to joining Mesa West in 2007, Mr. Krauch headed the joint venture equity acquisitions platform for Somera Capital Management, a value-add real estate equity funds manager. In addition to his primary responsibilities in acquiring office, industrial, retail, hotel, multifamily and specialty assets, he was an architect of the business's transformation from a single-office, west coast syndication firm to a nationally oriented multi-office funds manager.

Mr. Krauch is the Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers (NAREIM) and he is a board member for the Defined Contribution Real Estate Council (DCREC). A graduate of Dartmouth College, Mr. Krauch is actively involved in the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the Young President's Organization (YPO).

About USAA Real Estate

With more than $26 billion of assets under management and 11 global offices, USAA Real Estate is an industry leader in acquiring, developing, financing and managing the highest quality real estate assets in North America and Europe. The mission of USAA Real Estate is to serve the financial interests of its investment clients by strengthening the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio, which includes multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties as well as e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers. Aligned with a series of strategic partnerships cultivated over decades of co-investment, USAA Real Estate engages with preeminent sector leaders demonstrating proven domain expertise in a shared drive to achieve superior, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit usrealco.com.

