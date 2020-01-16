Ryan Kuhlman Installed as New President of the National Real Estate Investors Association (NREIA)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 1, 2020, Ryan Kuhlman was installed as president of the National Real Estate Investors Association (NREIA), the youngest-ever president of that organization, a real estate entity with more than 120 chapters and local affiliates and over 40,000 members across the U.S.

The New President of the National Real Estate Investors Association.

The National Real Estate Investors Association is a non-profit trade association with a stated mission "to develop, support and promote local real estate investor organizations." As a volunteer organization, they carry out that mission through ongoing education, legislative advocacy, networking, resource sharing, and other forms of support.

Kuhlman was elected president of the NREIA late in 2019 after serving on their Board of Directors since 2017, as well as being a founder and president of the Broward Real Estate Investors Association (BREIA) and the Miami Dade Real Estate Investors Association.

"I've dedicated most of my life to educating and empowering investors," Kuhlman said. "Now, I'm very fortunate to do that on a bigger stage and, hopefully, help far more people achieve their success."

Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Kuhlman attended Ohio State University and dabbled in the music and restaurant industries in Miami Beach before finding success as a real estate investor. He became chief principal of the local BREIA chapter in 2014 and the Miami Dade Real Estate Investors Association in 2018, along with longtime business partner, Anish Dave, the 2016 IATOP Real Estate Investor of the Year.

Kuhlman went on to found Flip Coach, a national real estate mentoring program, and he's served on NREIA's Board of Directors since 2017.

Under his presidency, Kuhlman is eager to expand NREIA's existing relationships with national vendor partners like Home Depot (where NREIA members reportedly spent over $1.8 billion last year), Office Depot, Rent Perfect, and Equity Trust.

Starting as the Real Estate Leadership Association of America (RELAA) more than 30 years ago before changing their name in 1994, the organization has worked diligently to support individual investors, nourish investor associations, and uplift their communities nationwide.

Kuhlman will take over the reins from active President Doug DeShields, President of Capstone Financial Inc., who has proved a terrific leader since 2018 and a longtime contributing member.

"This is such a thrill, and I feel extremely honored and humbled to be voted the youngest president of NREIA," said Kuhlman. "But this is really a credit to all of the great, hardworking people involved. I have some big footsteps to fill when representing the voice and concerns of real estate investors associations around the country in a changing political and economic market."

Kuhlman's appointment as NREIA president for 2020 builds upon a notable 2019. In March of last year, Kuhlman and business partner/BREIA Lead Mentor Anish Dave worked with a group of National Football League players as part of the Miami Dolphins Business Combine, teaching players the basic principles of real estate investing and flipping houses.

Now, Kuhlman will be tasked with expanding and enriching the work of NREIA for 2020 and beyond as newly-installed president.

