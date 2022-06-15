Ryan M. Harrison is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan M. Harrison is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his excellence in the Legal field and in acknowledgment of his exceptional work with Jackson Lewis PC.

Mr. Harrison specializes in Labor and Employment Defense litigation, advice, and counsel. As a lawyer, he prides himself on fostering strong, positive relationships with his clients, working hard to deliver results that exceed their expectations. He has served with Jackson Lewis PC since Feb. 2021.

Ryan M. Harrison

In pursuit of his higher education, Mr. Harrison obtained a Certificate of Mastery of Argentinian culture and history, Spanish language, and Argentine culture through the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in 2005. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California in 2007. From there, he completed police academy training at Yuba College, earning Special Investigator certification in 2009.

In continuing his education, Mr. Harrison earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University-Sacramento in 2011. He attended the University of California, Hastings College of Law, receiving his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in 2014.

He holds membership in the American Bar Association, among his professional affiliations. Apart from his legal practice, Mr. Harrison has authored several scholarly works for various legal publications.

For his professional achievements, he was named a Distinguished Alumni Rising Star by California State University and received the 40 Under 40 Award through the Sacramento Business Journal in 2017. He was named a Super Lawyer Rising Star and received the 40 Under 40 Award from the National Black Lawyers. He additionally received the Loren Miller Lawyer of the Year Award from the California Association of Black Lawyers, and the Attorney of the Year Award from the Wiley Manuel Bar Association of Sacramento County.

While he has been the recipient of numerous professional accolades, Mr. Harrison says he is most proud of his recognition through the California Association of Black Lawyers, which represents all Black Lawyers and Judges in the State of California.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who