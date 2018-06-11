Ryan Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Chicago by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®

"As one of our nation's economic main staples, the city of Chicago can be proud that organizations like Ryan are building this country's economy by creating great places to work for all," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

"I appreciate the role our Chicago associates had in this recognition, and I am proud of their proven record of delivering outstanding client service and results," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "We are dedicated to providing an employee-centric work culture that continues to attract the most talented tax professionals in Chicago and around the globe."

Ryan's selection as a Best Workplace in Chicago follows many other FORTUNE workplace recognitions, including the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®, FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services, FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Diversity, FORTUNE 100 Best Workplaces for Women, and the number one ranking in the FORTUNE 50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

