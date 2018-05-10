Ryan Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services by "FORTUNE"

"Great Place to Work is proud to have these best workplaces show that maximizing human potential creates a great workplace and drives business performance," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Ryan set the bar for other Consulting and Professional Services companies by practicing what they preach."

"We are dedicated to making Ryan the premier workplace for the most talented tax professionals in the industry," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I appreciate the role our associates played in receiving this honor and am extremely proud of their demonstrated history of delivering industry-leading client service and results."

Ryan's selection as a top employer in the consulting and professional services industry follows many other FORTUNE workplace recognitions, including the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®, FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Diversity, FORTUNE 100 Best Workplaces for Women, and the number one ranking in the FORTUNE 50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

