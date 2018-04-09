Ryan Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Texas by "FORTUNE" and Great Place to Work®

"We are honored that our Texas associates have rated Ryan one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Workplaces in Texas for the second consecutive year," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I personally thank them for their valuable feedback and remain committed to maintaining a work environment that offers incredible flexibility with the accountability for delivering outstanding client service and results."



"Texas is the top exporting state in the U.S. and one of the top ten economies in the world," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Texans can be proud that organizations like Ryan are building the state's economy by creating great places to work for all."

The Best Workplaces in Texas is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Ryan was also ranked one of the best employers in the United States in the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list and has received several other Best Workplace awards in categories that include Diversity, Consulting & Professional Services, and Flexibility.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 45 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies.

